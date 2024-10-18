One of Nollywood's finest actors, Kunle Remi, specifically celebrates his journey as he clocks 36 years today'

The actor took to his official social media page, where he penned a beautiful message to himself on Friday, October 18, 2024

The talented thespian post has been met with lots of celebratory messages from his fans and his colleagues in the industry

The love of the life of some Nigerian women, Kunle Remi, an award-winning actor, is celebrating his 36th birthday most specially.

Kunle took to his social media page to share a lengthy post, noting that it was the ideal day to give himself accolades.

Kunle Remi sweetly celebrates self as he adds another year. Credit: @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

Kunle, who married his beautiful wife, Tiwi, in January 2024, adored himself in the caption, noting that he was half-human but a full-screen god.

Some of his ministry colleagues, such as Nancy Isime, Toke Makinwa, and Broda Shaggi, have also responded to his posts with sweet messages.

Kunle wrote:

"Shout out to all oct 18 born.❤️Happy birthday. 🎁🥂We stay hungry but not in a hurry. We keep doing amazing fhingz till the wheels fall off and our bumbum starts to slide and glide with friction, we never stop!"

See post below:

Fans celebrate Kunle Remi

Read some comments below:

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"Happy birthday baba mi. You are such a light ❤."

@ihuomalindaejiofor:

"Happy birthday!!!"

@brodashaggi:

"Happy Birthday brother."

@cutejoygal:

"*screaming* Happy birthday Kunleeeeeeeeee."

@caroline.daniels.01:

"Happy birthday my fav."

@dallat_apparel:

"Happiest of birthdays to our one and only OKO BOLUWATIWI..more years in good health and wellness..enjoy your special day ❤️😍❤️😍❤️."

@100percentjoy:

"Kayyyyyyyyy you have written the best birthday message to yourself. We cannot surpass this. You have left a while writer/ Author out of words."

@meenahbarbie:

"Happy birthday KR, continue to shine forth."

@itunuoluwa_gbemisola:

"Happy birthday, KR!!!! Thank you for all the funny videos and posts. You are such a breath of fresh air, and We love you so much, oko Tiwi!!!!"

Kunle Remi shares throwback video of Wife

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor Kunle Remi posted a picture of his wife on his Instagram page, which got netizens talking.

The movie star posted a throwback video of his wife from her gallery while nothing that she wasn’t on social media.

Netizens reacted to the video, and one of them advised the actor not to put his partner online to avoid getting trolled.

