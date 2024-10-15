Biodun Okeowo has shared the reason for making a video to defend her marriage after she was accused of snatching someone's lover

A few months ago, the film star was accused of snatching Lola Idije's daughter's lover

In another post, she appreciated her fans and Lola Idije for also speaking up, adding that she cleared the air for the sake of her daughter and others

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, better known as Omoborty, has shared more details on reason for reacting to the husband snatching saga trailing her.

Legit.ng earlier reported claims that Omoborty allegedly snatched Lola Idije's daughter's lover and got married to him a few months ago.

In a new development, the mother of two said her daughter's comment on Gistlover, the anonymous blogger who reported the controversy, was the breaking point for her.

According to her, her daughter would not have made any comment under normal circumstances, so she had to save her face.

Omoborty speaks about other reasons

In the recording, the movie star stated that she also reacted because of her unborn children and her in-laws.

Omoborty also added that the internet might not forget, and she does not want to be remembered for something that does not define her.

Recall that Omoborty got married in a flamboyant ceremony with her lover a few months ago. She shared lovely pictures from the ceremony.

See the post here:

What fans said about Omoborty's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@lolamagret':

"It's well with you and your family Ore."

@_taiwobankole:

"Well spoken, your home is forever blessed."

@iam_queenlabbyyy:

"See my woman. I trust you. No time to check time . May your joy be permanent mama."

@pelumi_____:

"And that’s on Mary had a little lamb!!"

@jmk_fabrics:

"God is the foundation of your home and no weapon fashioned against you and your household will prosper by His grace. It’s well with you ma @officialomoborty

@ykarisfashion:

"We love you ma , nothing can bring you down ma."

@rochem_iyaileke:

"You are blessed mama."

@adebayo_olayemmy:

"My favorite, no one can bring you down, your marriage is built on the solid rock of the most high God, anyone that tries to bring you down will surely face the wrath of God. God is on your side."

@ronke_standout:

"Blessed."

@lami_4_real:

"Your home is unshakable Insha Allah Abiodun mi."

Omoborty pens note to husband

Legit.ng previously reported that the actress had showered praises on her husband as her step-daughter Omolola wedded her lover in grand style.

Her husband shared a video of the ceremony and accompanied it with an emotional note to describe how he felt.

According to the actress, her husband raised his daughter as a single father, and she turned out to be a good child.

