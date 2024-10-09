Nigerian filmmaker Adanma Luke and actresses, Destiny Etiko, Uju Okoli, recently went on a group vacation to Qatar

The ladies posted a series of videos from their fun trip as they enjoyed a good time overseas

Many netizens reacted to the clips considering that Adanma Luke went on the trip six months after Jnr Pope’s passing

Nigerian movie producer Adanma Luke recently went on vacation with her friends and colleagues, Destiny Etiko and Uju Okoli.

After what had been a stressful year, the three movie stars took a group trip to Qatar, and they updated fans about it on social media with a series of posts.

In a video posted by Destiny Etiko, she was spotted wearing matching outfits with Adanma Luke and Uju Okoli as they went shopping together. The clip showed them dancing, getting customised perfume bottles and more.

Fans react as Adanma Luke vacations with Destiny Etiko, Uju Okoli. Photos: @destinyetikoofficial, @adanmaluke007 TikTok

On the other hand, Adanma Luke took to her TikTok page to share videos of some of the fun activities they engaged in while in Qatar including a fun amusement park ride.

Adanma Luke’s vacation to Qatar came six months after the death of Nollywood actor Junior Pope and other crew members after they drowned while returning from the shooting location.

Nigerians largely blamed Adanma Luke for the tragedy, feeling she did not ensure the safety of those working for her.

Fans react as Adanma Luke goes on vacation

The fun videos of Adanma Luke on vacation with Destiny Etiko and Uju Okoli drew reactions from fans. A number of them gushed over the movie stars. Read some of their comments below:

Princesscandice11:

“Enjoy mom, you deserve it ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥”

oleyceesay72:

“My love 😍.”

Ejineokoroafor:

“Happy girls are the prettiest ❤️.”

official_mercyeke:

“Beautiful ladies 😍.”

ikebest__:

“Most beautiful video on the nollywood side internet. Yes girls.”

simplykeldee:

“❤️❤️ This kin thing dey give me joy eeehhhh❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

ify0406:

“You guys deserve the rest.”

Nons_miraj:

“Money na water.”

Cece_abikeade:

“Thanks for being a very good friend to Adanna ❤️❤️❤️ God bless you drama doll ❤️.”

amarachiigidimbah:

“Living the life baby 😍.”

Hairsby_clare:

“Thank you for being there for Adanna❤️.”

diamondbridals2:

“Enjoy Biko ❤️.”

AGN lifts ban on Adanma Luke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that massive reactions followed news that the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, lifted the suspension on the film producer.

According to recent reports, Adanma is now free to produce movies again after months of suspension.

The guild also banned films involving riverine areas and boat riding to ensure the safety of actors and crew members by preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future. However, filming in the above-stated areas has now been approved.

