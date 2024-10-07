Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently put one of her fashion struggles on display on social media

The celebrity disk jockey posted a video of a group of three people helping her tie a wrapper on her head as a headgear

The struggle in the video left many netizens amused as they dropped their hot takes in the comment section

Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy made headlines over her wrapper ‘gele’.

Just recently, the billionaire’s daughter took to her official Instagram page to share a video of her glam team helping her tie a headgear on her head.

However, what stood out in the video was how Cuppy was attempting to tie a large piece of cloth, which looked like a wrapper, on her head instead of around her body or waist.

Fans react to video of DJ Cuppy tying wrapper as headgear. Photos: @cuppymusic

The disk jockey was seen being surrounded by four people. Three of them tried to wrap the piece of cloth around her head, and the fourth person helped to apply makeup to her face.

Cuppy accompanied the video with a caption explaining the funny situation. According to her, it takes a village. She wrote:

“Heavy is the head that wears the gele, and it takes a village to hold it up!”

See her post below:

Fans react to DJ Cuppy’s ‘wrapper gele’

DJ Cuppy’s massive headgear drew the attention of many fans and they took to her comment section to share their thoughts. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Yong93623':

“florence baby go baby you killing it 👸🏽.”

mijesty_original:

“I hope I don’t regret trusting the process 🙃.”

mr_tony00_:

“Africa queen ❤️.”

Amakaokolo1:

“Beautiful cuppy❤️❤️.”

Himadegold:

“It Can only be you 😍 the Queen 👸.”

Big2undey:

“Baby Cuppy, rock that gele joor.”

Fustinustochi:

“My love you are tooo beautiful ❤️❤️,@cuppymusic I'm crushing oooo.”

Peterposh99:

“A queen and more.”

slizziesmith:

“Ifemi why now this gele is too big.”

Gennie_kiki:

“I'm not understanding that gele o.”

DJ Cuppy reads book on being single

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had moved on after her much-acclaimed relationship with her boxer lover Taylor Ryan crashed.

She showed off the new book she was reading, which is titled 'How to be single and happy'.

The title of the book sparked reactions from fans of the singer in the comments section.

