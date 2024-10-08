Fresh detail has emerged about rapper Speed Darlington’s disappearance after a video of him surfaced online

The video showed the music star in handcuffs as he was being led away by some men

Many netizens had different things to say after seeing "The Presido" in handcuffs

Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, is still making headlines over his disappearance.

In a new development, a video of the controversial music star in handcuffs has emerged on social media.

In the clip posted on celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut’s Instagram page and spotted by Legit.ng, Speedy was seen being led away from what appears to be his residence by some men.

Nigerians react to video of Speed Darlington in handcuffs. Photos: @speeddarlintv, @akpimmuo, @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Recall that after the news of Speed Darlington’s disappearance trended, Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy, took to social media to share some tweets which made netizens wonder if he was connected to Akpi’s absence.

Prior to his disappearance, Speed Darlington posted a video in which he made claims about Burna Boy’s relationship with arrested US music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

See the video of Speed Darlington in handcuffs below:

Filmmaker, Stanley Ontop also shared a post claiming that Akpi was in Abuja with the Special Tactical Squad. See below:

Fans react to video of Speed Darlington in handcuffs

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who had things to say about Speed Darlington in handcuffs. Read them below:

Kingzamani20:

“My Presido done humble like bingo wey see bone 😂 burna boy abeg oo forgive & forget na only mouth akpi get normally😂.”

Clara_oluchee:

“Then truly burna and diddy. Had a time !!! Cos why you go arrest person , when you no do anything?”

Vandora_vandora:

“Do they realize this young man was once a presidential candidate?”

Maxilyta:

“If you do anyhow you go see anyhow. If your mouth too sharp you go collect for street, Ajeh😏.”

Vandora_vandora:

“Akpians don't take this likely 🙄 No respect at all for the scorpion 🦂 king.”

d6th1:

“What of his immunity as a president.”

Jenniferijeoma3:

“We will not tolerate any form of disrespect on our presido!!”

Usainjoe:

“Akpi in cuffs ke 😏😂, our presido. He go explain all those baby oil allegations lol . As odogwu would say u go explain tire.”

Jorge_correia_reixa:

“Please remember the following information: If the police officers are not wearing uniforms, they should show their ID cards. You have the right to ask for their identification and involve your family members. They must also mention which police station they are from and provide a valid reason for your arrest. Do not go anywhere with Nigerian police officers without this information.”

Dreamchaserjtk:

“Tunde!! I thought presido said you should not post him ever again!! Why are you posting him?”

Burna Boy trends amid Diddy's arrest

Legit.ng had reported that after Diddy's arrest, his relationship with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy was questioned.

Netizens had to dig up evidence to prove that Burna Boy may have gotten involved in some of the sexual immoralities that got Diddy arrested by the FBI.

They also visited some of the songs he sang about relationships with the opposite gender.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng