NURTW: Tension as Thugs Reportedly Loyal to MC Oluomo Launch Attack in Abuja
FCT, Abuja - Amid controversy over the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), violence broke out at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT secretariat in Utako.
As reported by Vanguard on Friday, November 22, thugs disrupted the inauguration ceremony of the Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN), injuring several attendees and destroying property in the process. The event was held on Thursday, November 21.
The attackers, allegedly loyal to Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, stormed the venue in Abuja shortly after the minister of youth development, Ayodele Olawande, had departed. The event ended prematurely due to the chaos.
Eyewitnesses reported that the thugs, led by Segun Aluwaye, who claimed to be the chairman of Berger Park Abuja, arrived armed with knives, machetes, bottles, and sticks. Wearing caps with MC Oluomo’s image, they forced reportedly their way into the hall, chasing away participants, including government officials and security personnel.
BCAN Chairman, Israel Ade Adeshola, was said to have confirmed the attack
As of press time, no arrests had been made. However, police vehicles were stationed at the NUJ secretariat to forestall the breakdown of law and order.
Meanwhile, BCAN has called on President Bola Tinubu and security agencies to take immediate action, urging them to hold MC Oluomo and those responsible for the attack accountable.
