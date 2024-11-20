The 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football Awards ceremony is well on the horizon

Several players are in the running to clinch the prestigious CAF Men's Player of the Year award category

A former Cameroon coach has identified his favourite to clinch the highly coveted prize at the Marrakech ceremony

The 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football Awards is fast approaching, and the Men's Player of the Year prize is particularly dominating the headlines.

The prestigious Men's Player of the Year award, which has been claimed by several elite players over the years, is set to be contested by five players.

In a recent list published by CAF online, Simon Adingra (Cote d'Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain), Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns), and Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta) are in the running for the prize, which is slated to be awarded in Morocco on December 16th.

As the event draws nearer, speculation continues to swirl over which of these five players will emerge as the winner.

Ahead of the much-anticipated ceremony, former Cameroon coach, François Ngoumou, has named his favourite to take home the award.

Former Cameroon coach speaks on CAF awards

In an interview captured by Foot Africa, the veteran Cameroonian coach expressed his support for Lookman, praising the forward for his exceptional performances.

Ngoumou highlighted Lookman’s brilliance throughout the season, both with Atalanta and the Nigerian national team.

"He was outstanding at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria," Ngoumou said.

"His performances with Atalanta were impressive. He was able to assert himself and prove decisive in the Europa League."

The experienced coach further emphasised his belief that Lookman deserves the award over Borussia Dortmund's Guinea striker, Guirassy.

"Guirassy has been fired up after these two competitions, but over the past twelve months, Lookman has been more consistent. He has shone at the highest level," Ngoumou added.

The veteran coach's words reflect the sentiments of many football figures who have voiced their support for Lookman as a strong contender for the Africa Player of the Year award.

Recently, Lookman was also nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, finishing an impressive 14th in the final standings.

Former Antwerp star speaks on CAF awards

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Royal Antwerp forward, Patrick Pascal, has named his favourite to win the CAF POTY award.

Pascal opted for Nigeria’s Lookman, stating that the Atalanta star is the odds-on favourite to clinch the award. The former attacker concluded by cheekily stressing that CAF should hand the 27-year-old the award already.

