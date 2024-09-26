An X user Fabulous took netizens down memory lane as he shared how singer Davido's aide, Israel DMW, used to display his ex-wife Sheila

He also posted an old video of the estranged couple while they were in their car having a nice time

Israel had shared how much he loved his wife then and asked netizens to do the same, and this got netizens laughing

Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, the logistics manager of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, might have ended his marriage with his ex-wife Shiela Courage, but netizens still remember their union.

Peeps recall how Israel DMW used his marriage with Sheila to pepper fans. Image credit: @israeldmw, @sheila.courage

An X user, Fabulous, recalled the time the couple were still together and they shared fond moments.

In a video, Israel DMW and Sheila smiled at intervals as the former stated that he loved his wife. He also advised netizens to do the same.

Fabulous noted that Israel and Sheila almost finished him with their relationship matter. He also triggered other netizens to share how they felt about the estranged couple.

Israel got married on October 20, 2022, in a lavish ceremony that had Davido, his wife Chioma, and other dignitaries in attendance. The union reportedly crashed in September 2023 with the couple tackling themselves online.

See Fabulous' post in the slides below:

Reactions to post about Israel and Sheila

Check out some of the reactions to the X user's tweet on Israel DMW and Sheila below:

@misschidel:

"That’s why you don’t need to envy anything you see on Instagram."

@arikeeee_:

"Eh God, and I follow them dey shout God when not knowing the marriage no dey go anywhere. God please UNWHEN o."

@d_flowergirlj:

"My woman kor my woman ni. Him done learn the hard way."

@adedamola_tomi:

"Na wetin I love to see. No be only me go dey single."

@joshua_gamezzy:

"Them go use love whine you, but no panic."

@arinzefc:

"Evidence of nothing last forever. Just do the one u can and leave the rest for God to handle."

Israel DMW disses ex-wife Sheila

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel made a video in response to his former wife, who spilled some secrets about their crashed marriage.

Sheila had shared her regret about her marriage, noting that the drama that surrounded her crashed marriage affected her.

In his response to her interview, Israel made a video where he danced, and the lyrics were directed at her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

