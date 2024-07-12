Actress Rita Dominic got her fans and colleagues impressed after she posted a jaw-dropping black dress to mark her birthday

The beautiful movie star looked classy in her stylish hairstyle which she packed in a bun for her photo shoot session

Her makeup also gave a birthday girl vibe and she looked ready to take herself on a memorable treat on her special day

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic-Anosike, looked stunning as she rocked a dazzling outfit for her 49th birthday on July 12, 2024.

Rita Dominic looks outstanding in her outfits. Image credit: @ritadominc

Source: Instagram

The top of her attire was designed in a gleaming cape pattern. Unlike most outfits with falling capes, Rita's style stood on her shoulders and made her shine like a thousand stars.

Her curves were on display in the lower part of her outfit. She slayed in a beautiful black hairstyle that was packed in a bun.

The movie star is known for always stepping out with perfect makeup and this time, she did not disappoint.

Her style game was impressive and proved why she was called a fashion icon. She got loads of birthday wishes on her special day.

See Rita Dominic's outfit in the slides below:

Fans of Rita Dominic's birthday

Check out what fans and colleagues said about Rita Dominic on her birthday.

@bbellssexy:

"Beautifully adorned with so much love and care in her heart. You’re such a sweetheart. Thanks for being a special kind of human. Cheers to every single answered prayer you desire. Happy birthday Queen Riri!"

@chidimokeme:

"Happy Birthday Queen Ri."

@nuelbraxton2:

"A very beautiful birthday to the one and only queen of Zamudan. May God bless and keep you always and all your wishes come true. Cheers to a blissful year ahead

@oghenekaroitene:

"Happy birthday to a true icon and a constant source of inspiration. Your talent, elegance, and passion for your craft are a beacon of excellence in the entertainment industry. Wishing you a birthday as radiant and unforgettable as your smile,

@omaaezebude:

"Happy birthday to the Queen of Zamunda. God be with you always."

@julietpatrickodigwe:

"Happy birthday to my crush of life, a queen, and more."

Source: Legit.ng