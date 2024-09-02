IK Ogbonna has showered encomium on Victor Osimhen amid his failed exit from Napoli to Chelsea

In a post shared by the actor, he praised the football star for his great accomplishment over the years and called him a new name

He also went ahead to slam the critics of the footballer for lashing out at him over his attempt to move from Napoli

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has rallied support for Nigerian football star, Victor Osimhen, over his failed transfer to Chelsea.

Legit.ng had reported that it was hinted that Osimhen was ready to move from Napoli to Chelsea, but the transfer failed. The failed movement was greeted with huge criticism by a lot of people.

IK Ogbonna praises Victor Osimhen amid failed transfer. Photo credit @ikogbonna/@victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

In his lengthy post on social media, IK Ogboona praised Osimhen as he showed him massive love. He called him the King of African football.

He also noted that Osimhen was an incredible talent and the impact he had made on football was a great one.

Likewise, the movie star encouraged him to keep shining, and that he has the unwavering support of those who believe in him.

IK Ogboonna slams haters

In the post, the actor, who carried a lady on movie location, blasted haters for coming for Osimhen.

IK Ogbonna noted that the act from Nigerians was disheartening, when they were supposed to respect Osimhen.

He added that they don't know what happened that made the club to pull back.

See the post here:

What fans said about the actor's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what IK Ogbonna wrote to Victor Osimhen. Here are some of the comments below:

@charmedstorez:

"Well penned."

@mstdeprof4:

"Nigerians with anyhow talk. Na so them do AJ the other time."

@big_alhajii:

"Wallahi we deserve Tinubu for this country…nobody is perfect but bashing victor osimeh who gave his all anytime he puts on 🇳🇬is very disheartening well I am not surprised but God will judge all of us…dear brother VICTOR don’t worry cuz u are already a champion."

@___3sixty0:

"He deserves every single squid he demanded to be paid to be a chelsea football player. I’m #blues fan, but most importantly a #nigeria first, glad he didn’t lower this wages to play for us in the premier league. Victor Osimhen 9 go anywhere you’re appreciated, and celebrated but don’t ever step foot where you’re tolerated coz you’re a champion and an african lion for that matter."

@darecutmyhair:

"Na our problem for naija be this? Use your voice well sha."

@happinessolagold:

"With this post I'm fine. I love seeing people supporting their own. Thank you Sir Ik. May God Continue To Bless And Preserve You For This Powerful Word."

@inilabelle2020:

"King of African football my foot."

@oluwakslim:

"Most of them talk from envy and they want the live he’s living but they can’t have it. He will be back and strong. We love and appreciate all the work you guys are doing. We celebrate you always. Please just keep winning and let them do the talk. Ose bless up man."

@wizswagz:

"He will come out stronger I believe!!! Anyways congratulations to my brand on it’s 10th anniversary!!! Pls say a prayer for me."

IK Ogbonna shares secret

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actor had revealed that he has never directly approached a woman for a romantic relationship in his whole life.

Despite his previous marriage to Sonia Morales, which ended in divorce in 2019, the actor maintained that he had never initiated a romantic pursuit.

During a recent podcast interview, the thespian shared that the foundation of most of his relationships has been rooted in friendship rather than explicit romantic advances.

