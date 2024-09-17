Yhemo Lee and his wife has decided to join the Lord's Chosen trend which has been making waves online

In a photo which was sighted online, they were seen wearing the popular yellow aprons worn by members of the church

Their viral image sparked reactions in the comments section as fans shared their hot takes about the couple

Actor and nightlife enthusiast, Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemo Lee and his wife, Thayour have both jumped on the viral Lord's Chosen trend.

The Lord Chosen has been trending for a couple of days now after the videos of the testimonies of some members were seen online. Wizkid and Burna Boy's old photos rocking the church aprons also made it online.

Yhemo Lee and wife joins Lord's Chosen. Photo credit @yhemolee

Source: Instagram

Taking up the viral trend, the couple, who got married a few weeks ago, also rocked the yellow aprons.

Yhemeo Lee hold hands

In the photo making the rounds, the couple were seen in their aprons looking like church members except for Yhemo Lee's tattoo which was showing on his arm.

The image elicited laughter and reactions among their fans in the comment section.

Below is the photo:

Reactions trail Yhemo Lee, wife's photo

Reactions have trailed the picture of Yhemo Lee and wife wearing the Lord's Chosen aprons. Here are some of the comments below:

@veevyann_:

"Tayo come resemble church usher."

@glam_bylara:

"Who no wan be chosen for this Tinubu regime."

@princesshelenmusifiwa:

"Una sure s3y, una go make heaven like this ni?"

@nene_george:

"Una no go kee me for this internet. infact I’m logging out."

@kemicutie_:

"The marriage go last for 600years,chosen members are favored ."

@asigbetv:

"I am a chosen Yhemo Lee who are you?"

@wendy_adamma:

"May the marriage for fit last abeg."

@__bonniely:

"I am a chosen I am a chosen. Examination who are you."

@_cici_nita:

"Every Christian has one or two chosen friends while growing up.'

@oxfordbridgetours:

"Chosen season."

Yhemo Lee proposes to lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Yhemo Lee had finally proposed to his lover of many years, Thayour, weeks after their aso ebi went viral.

Recently, a video of the carrier bag which had their aso ebi surfaced online and many congratulated the lovers.

In a new clip sighted by Legit.ng, the night-life enthusiast was seen on his knees asking Thayour to be his wife.

