Actor Patrick Doyle has reacted to the misuse of the viral 'I am a Chosen' phrase

The Nollywood star, in a bold call out, made a claim about the Chosen church and its leadership

Patrick Doyle also defended bloggers, content creators and others using the phrase to laugh at the church

Renowned actor Patrick Doyle has shared his opinion about the viral phrase, “I am chosen,” usually chanted by worshippers of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries aka Chosen.

Doyle, in a bold call out via his Facebook page, left people talking after he tagged the viral phrase as “nonsensical" and stressed that it strays away from Christian doctrine.

He also denounced the link between the phrase and true Christian faith, describing it as mockery.

“The phrase ‘I am a chosen,’ as used by members of the religious sect called ‘Chosen,’ should never be connected to the Body of Christ.

“The members of this sect do not have Jesus in mind when they chant the phrase. Their adoration is unequivocally directed at a man, their GO, and the sect he founded. The phrase does not mention or even imply Jesus in any way," the actor stated.

In the Facebook post, Doyle also defended bloggers and content creators using the phrase to taunt the Chosen church.

According to the actor, the mockery was directed at the church's founder, Lazarus Muoka, not God.

What people are saying about Patrick Doyle's post

FuNmi Uz:

"He’s making sense tho, God forgive me for my ignorance and the things I’ve said concerning this trend."

Ewa Arthur NzeribeTheory:

"God cannot be mocked. U spoke my mind sir. Pastors has failed woefully. Some re using the name of the Lord to perform miracles but they re not of the Lord. The use of the phrase outside the bible context is a nonsensical and the appeal of it reduced the users to idel worshippers or mechanical ritual that do not honor the Lord."

Magdalene Stanley Egar:

"Some people self no Even understand them dey talk."

Daniel Muna:

"Where is this mentally deranged man coming from. If you are man enough face the G.O and express your frustration."

