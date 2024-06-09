Chizzy Alichi recently shared a clip from her new movie production featuring actor IK Ogbonna

The fun video showed the moment IK Ogbonna displayed his strength by carrying a heavy-weight actress on the movie set

The video shared by Chizzy Alichi has spurred different reactions online, with many commending Ogbonna

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi is working on a new movie project which features her male colleague IK Ogbonna.

Dropping a fun video from the movie set, Alichi, who is also the producer, made Ogbonna carry a heavy-weight actress.

Actor IK Ogbonna and a heavy-weight actress. Credit: @ikogbonna @chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

While Alichi revealed she was scared about the scene, Ogbonna displayed courage by carrying the lady for some seconds.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote in a caption:

"Somehow the producer in me was scared make @ikogbonna waist no break maka continuity Can you carry her the way Okeosis did ? We made something delicious for you guys …"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as IK Ogbonna carries actress

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

udoka_mma:

"His face says a lot he’s going through a lot."

freddieleonard:

"The music though."

_olamide_smile_:

"This man fit carry Nigeria problem."

jennifer_ibekwe_:

"As he dropped her on bed, My phone shacked."

uchennannanna:

"That’s to tell you say anyhow woman big reach , A man must still carry her."

actress_cynthia_lucky:

"Abeg na IK need that hug man get power biko."

genevieveijeawele_henry:

"We. Can’t wait oo banger loading."

divagold_:

"Okwosisi is very strong o. I fear dt man, his handshake be like earthquake normally."

itz__mamdi:

"God what is happening here? Walahi since you can carry her means you can comfortably carry Nigeria’s problem."

st_kellybest_fashionz:

"Omo I shock... I thought they were joking...he get strength oooh."

Actor IK Ogbonna's ex-wife gets engaged

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that IK Ogbonna's ex-wife, Sonia Morales, took a huge step to get married for the second time after their marriage ended.

In a romantic video sighted online, Sonia's man arrived with her at the place where a surprise proposal had been planned.

A surprised Sonia walked into a space decorated with red balloons, flowers and a huge sign that screamed 'marry me'.

Source: Legit.ng