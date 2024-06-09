Actor IK Ogbonna Displays Strength, Carries Heavy-Weight Actress on Set, Video Stirs Reactions
- Chizzy Alichi recently shared a clip from her new movie production featuring actor IK Ogbonna
- The fun video showed the moment IK Ogbonna displayed his strength by carrying a heavy-weight actress on the movie set
- The video shared by Chizzy Alichi has spurred different reactions online, with many commending Ogbonna
Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi is working on a new movie project which features her male colleague IK Ogbonna.
Dropping a fun video from the movie set, Alichi, who is also the producer, made Ogbonna carry a heavy-weight actress.
While Alichi revealed she was scared about the scene, Ogbonna displayed courage by carrying the lady for some seconds.
Sharing the video, the actress wrote in a caption:
"Somehow the producer in me was scared make @ikogbonna waist no break maka continuity Can you carry her the way Okeosis did ? We made something delicious for you guys …"
Watch the video below:
Reactions as IK Ogbonna carries actress
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:
udoka_mma:
"His face says a lot he’s going through a lot."
freddieleonard:
"The music though."
_olamide_smile_:
"This man fit carry Nigeria problem."
jennifer_ibekwe_:
"As he dropped her on bed, My phone shacked."
uchennannanna:
"That’s to tell you say anyhow woman big reach , A man must still carry her."
actress_cynthia_lucky:
"Abeg na IK need that hug man get power biko."
genevieveijeawele_henry:
"We. Can’t wait oo banger loading."
divagold_:
"Okwosisi is very strong o. I fear dt man, his handshake be like earthquake normally."
itz__mamdi:
"God what is happening here? Walahi since you can carry her means you can comfortably carry Nigeria’s problem."
st_kellybest_fashionz:
"Omo I shock... I thought they were joking...he get strength oooh."
Actor IK Ogbonna's ex-wife gets engaged
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that IK Ogbonna's ex-wife, Sonia Morales, took a huge step to get married for the second time after their marriage ended.
In a romantic video sighted online, Sonia's man arrived with her at the place where a surprise proposal had been planned.
A surprised Sonia walked into a space decorated with red balloons, flowers and a huge sign that screamed 'marry me'.
