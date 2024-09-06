Nigerian singer Davido has fired shots at his aide, Isreal DMW’s ex-wife, Sheila Courage, on social media

The 30bg boss was captured on video as he taunted Sheila, noting that she’s regretting leaving Isreal because they are taking trips and spending money

Davido’s comments about Sheila in the video soon went viral and sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has dragged his aide, Isreal DMW’s ex-wife, Sheila Courage, on social media.

It all happened in a video posted on Isreal’s Instagram stories when he was out with his boss in Paris.

The clip showed Davido walking out of what looked like a hotel lounge with his entourage when the singer confirmed from Isreal that his camera was recording before he started to fire shots at Sheila.

According to OBO, he was sure Sheila was feeling bad now because Isreal is on top. Davido said they had been taking jets and spending billions of dollars to have fun. On a final note, the singer called it her loss.

In his words:

“The b!tch, I know she’s feeling bad now, you’re on top! We taking jets, we balling billions of dollars, her loss! Her loss!”

See the video below:

What fans said about Davido shading Isreal’s ex-wife

The video of Davido taunting Isreal’s ex-wife, Sheila, soon made social media headlines and drew mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Og_jumo:

“This kind of happiness and friendship not even friendship bond, that someone wants to stop, if you can’t beat us , you join us.”

mr.oracle_:

“If I talk now they’ll say I don’t have money.”

illest_001:

“Dey deceive am you wey done go marry 😂.”

adekunle_babbie:

“Ode ni Israel yi sha 😂,Davido dey mock you but you no know😂,Davido is happily married but iwor shey oshi kiri ,camera Man isonu 😂.”

C.h.i.o.m.a___:

“Cap. She’s good 😂.”

it._emily:

“If it's her loss let your sister marry him.”

Thetallblackchic:

“Her loss because of private jet?😒”

its.funmibi:

“This my fav sef🤦‍♀️ no be everything you supoz dey talk na😫.”

Toogoood2betrue:

“Her loss? De play 😂.”

Oluchiii___:

“This is so painful , seeing your ex more successful after you looked down on him 😢😢😂😂.”

effedeborah:

“Her loss ke? Tell Isreal the truth, he been no try.”

n_m_e_s_o_m_a:

“But he didn’t mention anybody’s name, what if na him other girls him dey refer to. Can’t hate David thought 😍.”

cutkelvin1:

“There must be a reason for this statement. Maybe girlie been sending private messages yall should think.”

oilgas_25:

“Mind you private jet or not can never move some ladies with dignity and respect. Let the your ex be.”

chyddee:

“Did she use to enter the jet with them?”

_being_mercy:

“This is whom y’all say is “humble”? 😂😂😂 Toh!”

Mzzphynest:

“What’s this 😂 this my favorite no get sense 🤣🤣🤣.”

Dike_nkechi_tina:

“Two Mumu husbands.”

Judith_nwokeocha:

“She isn't feeling bad because she just dodged a big BUllEt ... Werey.”

