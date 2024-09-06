Nigerian actress Sarah Martins has called out married women claiming she’s having affairs with their husbands

On her Instagram stories, the movie star told such women to stop suspecting her of engaging in such acts

Martins revealed who these married men are actually dating, and her viral post triggered reactions from netizens

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has reacted to married women who accuse her of sleeping with their husbands.

The controversial movie star took to her Instagram stories to address the claim with a letter to the married women.

Sarah Martins calls out married women. Photos: @officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

According to Sarah Martins, such women should stop suspecting her of having affairs with their men because she is not their type. Speaking further, the movie star revealed the kind of people their husbands are interested in.

Martins said that these married men have male side chicks, but she will always be a suspect because of her big backside, which is not a crime to have.

She wrote:

“Dear married women, stop suspecting me of being your husband’s side chic. Your husband’s side chic is his fellow man! Na yansh I get I no kee person and I no dey destroy people’s home!!!”

See a screenshot of her post below:

What fans said about Sarah Martins’ post

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who had things to say about Sarah Martins’ post. Read them below:

daniel_lisa1:

“Looking for attention 😂😂 she always liked to trend 😂.”

Sonita_the_virtuous_girl:

“If busybody was a person😂.”

Efua_212:

“Market don fall, we need to trend 😂.”

jenniferjennynancy:

“This one and always painting herself as angel 😂😂😂😂 always seeking social media validation.”

tochi_boniface:

“This one wants to trend thinking she’s a baby.”

Sharon_jasmyne:

“Dis girl and clout 😂😂.”

jennysociall:

“Celebrity wey no dey inspire anyone, that one na celebrity?”

Yogoyaganearhere:

“Is the yash you’re talking about real or not real? Just asking for a friend called wahala.”

Saab_onyeigba:

“If you destroy, you go announce?”

okoliepatience:

“Taaa Gbafuo... Attention Seeker.”

an_na_bella11:

“Go their dm go tell Them na, Oniro ofo.”

Magamudi:

“Almost everyone has nyash now. Rest.”

Omobeepartyrentalshop:

“What is our business..who are you?”

Amensexy09:

“Almost everybody get yansh now o.. If you nor fit do BBL, you wear yansh pad 😂😂 but why women go Dey doubt you of being the side chick if you are not their husband’s friend? Abi you Dey use married men do bestie?😂😂😂😂”

Pretti.isa_icy:

“All ths fustrated aunties self.”

Ezicj:

“Cloutina. You no know the married women DM make you tell them? Chochocho every eke market day just to trend and stay relevant. Smh.”

chioma__rita:

“Linus 😂😂 swear say u never sleep with married man before.”

___coco__kokolet:

“No she knows someone who is married and sleeping with his fell 🙄 she is indirectly throwing shades.”

Hrh_kingdiamond:

“Nyash when u buy? 😂 u no get nyash, you bought nyash. There is a difference 😂.”

Onlyoneedison:

“She non even fine.”

Sarah Martins replies May Edochie

Meanwhile, Sarah Martins finally reacted to the legal action taken against her by actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May.

Sarah said she would not be bullied as she shared how she apologised to May for any words she might have found offensive during her interview with Daddy Freeze.

The actress, however, added that May would also be hearing from her lawyers soon, a statement which stirred reactions.

