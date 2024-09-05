Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme has cried out about the country’s economic situation after the fuel price hike

On his official X page, the movie star complained about the ruling party’s change of slogans without fulfilling promises

Chidi Mokeme’s tweets drew the attention of many Nigerians who dropped their hot takes on the matter

Nigerian actor Chidi Mokeme has joined many others who have cried out on social media about the country's situation.

A few days after the fuel price increased from N617 per litre to N897 per litre, the movie star took to his official X page to express his dissatisfaction with the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

Actor Chidi Mokeme slams APC after fuel price hike. Photos: @chidimokeme, Getty Images

Source: Instagram

In a series of tweets, Mokeme wrote about how the APC had been playing around with slogans during elections without fulfilling their promises.

The actor added that Nigerians have been anticipating good news about the refineries since 2015, only for them to get the recent fuel price hike in return.

Mokeme said it has been from one slogan to the other, coupled with promises that have never been fulfilled.

See his tweets below:

What Nigerians said about Chidi Mokeme’s tweets

Chidi Mokeme’s tweets had some Nigerians talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Kanu made a suggestion on how to handle APC members:

Henry slammed Nigerians for letting the evil continue:

Odogwu called APC a cancer to Nigerians:

Aremu Afolayan shares regrets

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Aremu Afolayan expressed deep regret for not participating in internet fraud, aka Yahoo Yahoo.

As news spread that the price of fuel price had increased, many Nigerians, including Nollywood star Aremu, took to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

On his Instagram page, the filmmaker expressed remorse for not considering going into internet fraud when it became the trending thing in the country.

According to Aremu, of all the days people talked about ‘Yahoo Yahoo’, he just started to feel sorry for himself for not participating in it. He also talked about people who do legitimate work and how it doesn’t pay them. The movie star's post went viral and drew mixed feelings from Nigerians.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng