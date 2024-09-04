Toyin Abraham has made a cryptic post that has sparked outrage among her fans on social media

The mother of one had taken to her Insta story to state that she needed God's help more than anything

Many of her followers replied her in the comment section as they reminded her about her encounter with the President of Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has shared a post on her insta story that made many of her fans react angrily.

The die hard fan of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had cried out to God for help on Instagram. In the post, she said that God should come through for her because she needed him more in her present situation.

Toyin Abraham cries out to God. Photo credit @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham ended her post with a prayer emoji, but she didn't explain what had happened to her.

Many of the followers taunted the actress, who lost a pregnancy because of her support for the All Progressive Congress led administration.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Toyin Abrahams' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam.emy:

"Is tinubu not enough for you?"

@nellyveel:

"May God come through for you. But I’m still waiting to hear what you discussed with townhall."

@de_fabric_emporium:

"You can't undo your deed, you better hold am tight, cause the kind Curse whey people dey give Tinubu and em supporters ehhhn no be here o, Me inclusive.'

@mzolanma:

"Them never even grind beans finish moi moi don Dey smell."

@yan_keegram:

"Stew never even ready pepper don Dey enter eye, Toyin you never see anything Nkea ka bu mbido."

@temi_tayo2:

"Lol, Someone play me “E ti ri nkan kan” by k1."

@mzolanma:

"Them never even grind beans finish moi moi don dey smell. You see this mandate you will sleep and dance on it till 2027."

@bahtman_:

"Tinubu should come to your aid’s."

@celebritysalesboi:

"Tinubu don finally tell her him plans now she needs God to understand because the plan of that man is beyond her imagination."

@elfridaa_fridaa:

"Asiwaju baby."

Toyin Abraham reiterates support for Tinubu

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had continued to drum support for Bola Tinubu as she shared an old picture of her meeting the president.

She was also caught in a heated exchange with some netizens criticising her for supporting Tinubu.

In one of the exchanges, the mother of one disclosed she met with three presidential candidates and didn't collect a dime from any of them.

Source: Legit.ng