Actress Toyin Abraham has cleared the air about her viral post about being overwhelmed

The mother of one shared a video to calm worried fans as she explained the reason behind her action

Legit.ng recalled reporting that some sections of social media had criticised the actress over her post

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham revealed the truth behind a viral post that saw netizens mocking and dragging her.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Toyin stirred reactions after she cried out to God for help.

While many assumed she was reacting to the economic situation, the Nollywood star has cleared the air.

I am okay - Toyin Abraham said in a new video

The actress, who supports the current government in Nigeria, said she was overwhelmed by the crowd she had had to feed.

Toyin, who said she had received a series of calls from concerned fans, said she is very much okay while sharing a video as proof.

" I’m very okay Fam I’m just overwhelmed and truthfully I need strength from GOD Thank you all for your love and calls. IYA YIN wa alright o."

Watch the video Toyin Abraham shared below:

Toyin Abraham's post comes as she marks her birthday today, September 5.

Below is a birthday message from the actress' husband and actor, Kolowale Ajeyemi

Celebs, fans react to Toyin Abrahm's post

Read some of the comments below:

kwolitybridals

"I’m glad you are fine, I didn’t read any meaning to the message until instablog carried it and different meanings started popping up in the comment section."

adakarl1

"You got us worried sis."

oyewusibola:

"Oh ok! Great! Please don’t scared us ooooo. We love u always. God will be with you in all your doing."

deollyrichie

"I don check my bp reach 55 times today😩 mama abeg o… we soak you into the blood 🩸 of Jesus."

sir_paulo03

"I was nearly admitted when I saw the post but now you said you’re good then everywhere gud like that more love ❤️ mummy @toyin_abraham."

Toyin Abraham reiterates support for Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the actress continued to drum support for Tinubu as she shared an old picture of her meeting the president.

She was also caught in a heated exchange with some netizens criticising her for supporting Tinubu.

The mother of one disclosed she met with three presidential candidates and didn't collect a dime from any of them.

