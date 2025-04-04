Donald Trump unveiled a $5 million “gold card” granting enhanced green card privileges to wealthy foreigners aboard Air Force One

The initiative revamps the EB-5 visa programme, aiming to attract elite investors and reduce national debt

Critics warn the scheme could open the door to corruption despite its economic ambitions

President Donald Trump revealed the design of his administration’s new “Trump Gold Card” — a $5 million offering targeted at wealthy foreigners — aboard Air Force One on April 3, describing it as a dramatic overhaul of the longstanding EB-5 visa programme.

During the in-flight briefing with reporters, Trump proudly held up the first prototype of the so-called “gold card,” which he claimed to have personally purchased.

Video: Trump Presents $5m Gold Card, Discloses First Buyer of Special Visa

The card, he said, would provide “green-card privileges-plus” to foreign nationals willing to invest heavily in the United States.

“For $5 million, this could be yours,” Trump declared. “That was the first of the cards. You know what that card is? It’s the gold card — the Trump card.”

Gold Card visa programme targets wealthy global investors

The initiative, first announced in February, is aimed at revitalising the EB-5 visa scheme, which has faced long-standing criticism for its complexity and sluggish processing times.

Originally created by Congress in the 1990s, the EB-5 programme grants permanent U.S. residency — a green card — to foreign investors who commit significant capital to American businesses, historically around $1 million.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick previously stated that over 1,000 gold cards had already been sold, and estimated that some 37 million individuals worldwide have the financial means to purchase one.

Lutnick also highlighted the potential fiscal impact of the programme, citing a backlog of 250,000 EB-5 applications.

“Two hundred thousand of these gold green cards at $5 million is $1 trillion to pay down our debt,” he explained, referencing the nation’s $36.5 trillion deficit.

Trump’s EB-5 overhaul simplifies requirements, sparks oversight concerns

Under the revamped system, investors are no longer required to direct their funds into rural or high-unemployment areas, a previous stipulation that was intended to stimulate economic growth in underdeveloped regions.

Instead, the gold card simplifies the pathway to permanent residency while removing geographical preferences, giving migrants greater flexibility to choose where to work and reside.

However, good government watchdogs have raised red flags about the possibility of corruption, noting that similar “golden visa” programmes in other countries have often attracted scrutiny for enabling influence-buying and undermining immigration integrity.

Over the past 25 years, more than 135,000 EB-5 visas have been issued, according to data from the Invest in the USA (IIUSA) trade group.

Trump promotes gold card at LIV golf event in Florida

The former president made his remarks en route to Florida for the LIV Golf tournament held at his resort, tying the unveiling of the gold card to a broader pitch for his vision of economic revival through elite investment.

Trump concluded by hinting that the card would officially launch “in less than two weeks, probably,” though details about eligibility and oversight mechanisms remain sparse.

