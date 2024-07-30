Victor Osuagwu has announced that his daughter Ada has graduated from the university in sweet video he shared

In the clip, he prayed for her and showered praises on Ada for her performance while studying at Babcock university

The daughter and father gave a beautiful display of their dance step while vibing to the song they were singing

Nollywood comic actor, Victor Osuagwu, is over the moon that his daughter Ada Angel has graduated from the university.

The movie act, who joined TikTok last year, made a post to celebrate the latest graduate from the university.

Victor Osuagwu's daughter graduates from university. Photo credit @realvictorosuagwu/@angel_osuagwu

Source: Instagram

According to him, his daughter is a very intelligent person, she was his petition writer and confidential secretary.

Victor Osuagwu and daughter dance

In the sweet clip, the father and daughter danced in a comic way to a song they were singing while the actor continued to hail his girl child.

The film star, who acted in LiI Win's movie, was also hyped by his daughter. She called him her Gen Z daddy after Osuagwu showered prayers on her.

Ada Angel graduated with a BSC Hons in Biochemistry from Babcock University.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Osuagwu's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@klintdadrunk:

"Congratulations to your daughter Brossss! Great grace and Peace be multiplied unto you and your family in Jesus Matchless Name."

@charlesinojie:

"A million congratulations to our sweet Angel, pride of the Osuagwus. We are proud of u girl."

@daddyshowkey:

"Congratulations my dear."

@okeybakassi:

"Congratulations to your family. We are proud of your daughter.."

@itshelenpaul:

Congratulations. We love daddy."

@blessedcogency1:

"Congratulations Ada Sir V."

@princesscomedian:

"Congratulations darling."

@rosejamesosuagwu:

"Congratulations my darling daughter, we are so proud of you."

@prophetrolex4:

"My Inlaw."

@chiawos_:

"Who else is on his/her bed smiling."

Source: Legit.ng