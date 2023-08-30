Popular comic actor Victor Osuagwu has jumped on TikTok and recently shared a hilarious video to the joy of his fans

The veteran Nollywood stars who seemed to have relocated abroad was seen in his kitchen by his cooker and pots with a spoon in hand

Osuagwu teased his numerous fans about the food they won't get to eat, and made funny faces as he danced

Another Nollywood veteran Victor Osuagwu has also joined TikTok and recently gave his fans premium hilarious content.

In a video on his Instagram page, the comic actor was seen in his kitchen by his huge cooker with pots and a spoon.

Osuagwu did a little dance and made funny faces as he continually chanted a song teasing his fans about the fact that he is cooking and they are hungry.

He wrote:

"Can I Serve U? #mannamumu #ochibundu #onukwube #thingscannotbethesame."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Osuagwu's video

pepechidozie:

"E be like say this man don japa o"

dark_pearl.122:

"No evidence say food Dey dat pot "

mista_9icee:

"I really miss the younger you respect lengend "

pretty_nice001:

"That’s man getting old like play Awilo sharp sharp."

sambeauti81:

"This your dance non fit leave your step"

officialvjpriceless:

"These men can never been seen otherwise "

ibileofficial_:

"The food no go even taste seff "

diamond_obieze_bowosky:

"No dey record with phone near gas ooh,,, no go burn yourself sir trying to entertain us."

livingdrsaint:

"Bro you dey use iron spoon for nonstick cooking pot? Dey play."

freshtommyblack:

"I dey hungry oo "

catblackqueens:

"Hello handsome....greetings from America . Love you."

fab_oby:

"My Legend miss you on Screen Sir "

