Muslim cleric Sheikh Hamad Labeeb has had a change of heart after calling out Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo

The cleric had claimed the actor directed the controversial movie that featured Nancy Isime wearing a niqab to do a robbery

In a new development, Labeeb prayed for Femi Adebayo’s success while also explaining the reason for his anger

Nigerian Muslim cleric, Sheikh Hamad Labeeb is back in the news after calling out Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how the cleric threatened to deal with Femi Adebayo after the actor featured in the controversial movie that involved actress Nancy Isime wearing a niqab for a robbery scene. According to the Sheikh, Adebayo was the movie director.

Shortly after Sheikh Labeeb faced backlash for threatening Femi Adebayo, another video made the rounds of the Muslim cleric making amends.

In a video that was posted by @Queenmother0 on TikTok, Sheikh Labeeb was heard explaining the plot of the movie to his congregation. He explained the role Femi Adebayo played in the movie and how the wearing of niqab came into play.

Speaking further, the cleric noted that he was only defending his mothers, his daughters and his religion of Islam by slamming the actor. He then went ahead to pray for Femi Adebayo’s growth and success in life.

Netizens react as Sheikh Labeeb makes u-turn

Sheikh Labeeb’s new video where he showed love to Femi Adebayo after calling him out drew mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Olamide:

“money 🤑 don enter the were account 😂.”

……….💔:

“Tell me what money can’t do 😂.”

Phars_o:

“U take religion leader serious at ur own risk.”

posh_milly:

“This guy just they make mouth before…..You they behave like you don’t know oga bello now.”

ajokemoriamoyeley:

“its obvious Sheik Labeeb don chop warning from well meaning Ilorin caliphate reason for this turn around.”

Softie ❤️💕💘😘:

“in this life just have money... nothing u no go fit do 😂😂😅... I will never be poor Inshaa Allah.”

9ce Concept:

“Werey don collect money.”

OLA💯🦅:

“If anything happen to femi you’re in a big trouble ogbeni.”

