A video of a Muslim cleric, Sheikh Hamad Labeeb, expressing his anger and disbelief that Femi Adebayo is the one who directed the controversial Niqab movie has gone viral

In the viral clip, Sheikh Labeeb lambasted Femi Adebayo for his part in directing a movie which would see disrupt hurled at Islam as a religion

Over the last few days, Legit.ng has reported the criticisms that trailed a flier posted by Nancy Isime, where she was seen using a Niqab while going for an armed robbery operation

The public outrage from the Muslim ummah across the country at Nancy Isime and a movie flier she shared on her page continues to gather steam.

Sheikh Hamad Labeeb is the latest to express his anger at the issue, but his wrath has been directed at Femi Adebayo, not Nancy Isime.

Muslim cleric Sheikh Labeeb lays heavy curses on Femi Adebayo in a viral clip for his role in Nancy Isime's movie. Photo credit: @sheikhhamadlabeeb/@nancyisime

Source: Instagram

In a viral clip, Sheikh Labeeb laid heavy curses on Femi Adebayo as he alleged that he was the one who directed the movie.

He slammed the actor for participating and allowing such a thing despite being a Muslim from Ilorin, Kwara state.

"You will regret this" - Sheikh Labeeb vows

In the trending video, Sheikh Labeeb vowed to make Femi Adebayo regret his actions. He noted that it was bad enough that he was in the movie, but finding out that he was the one who directed it was outrageous and disheartening.

Legit.ng recalls reporting some of the backlash that Nancy Isime's actions and flier stirred from MURIC and other bodies.

See Sheikh Labeeb's video below:

Reactions as Sheikh Labeeb blasts Femi Adebayo

See some of the reactions from netizens that trailed Sheikh Labeeb's video:

@temimine_tm:

"All religious people are not serious, did God say you should fight on his behalf."

@multi_iq:

"Una no fit fight bad governance. Awon elesin."

@abiola.balogun.71697:

"God pls protect bro femi Adebayo from awon ika eni ibi eyan."

@softluxuries:

"These people need to Dey calm down na God get power . You just dey come online Dey threaten your fellow brother na wa o."

beauty_by_icon:

"Deputy Governor of Allah 🤣 imagine see how person way Dey curse someone look like 🙄 I Dey perceive the smell of that thing way hin tie for head here 😩😩 if u see a good man of God u will know by his dressing sef,not this hungry man Alfa."

@unbotheredjahsmine:

"Wetin religion go cause for this country. Hijab wey dem dey use act blue film."

@refreshedheadsbyqueen:

"You see why is dislike this religion."

