Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of her husband Prince Odianosen Okojie’s visit while she was on a film set.

As seen in the video, the lovely couple were spotted posing for a picture on the film set.

Actress Mercy Johnson's husband Prince Odianosen Okojie visits her on a film set. Photo Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

She captioned the video:

“And fine boy came to see me on set, told him he will miss my wahala and he said lai lai....See am ooooo.”

The mother of four further noted that her shirt with that of her husband was coincidentally chosen.

She wrote:

“My costume was a shirt and a jean, coincidentally Fine boy wears something close did i hear Num 5."

Watch the video below

Fans react

Soon after Johnson posted a video of Okojie’s visit, her fans thronged her page to express admiration for the kind of love she enjoys in her marriage.

Read some of their reactions below:

Georginaibeh:

“Your Entire Life in one Man …. That line alone made me love you even more and I kept repeating them to you …. You are too Humble mama @mercyjohnsonokojie and I love you . Your hubby is such a cutie.”

Realwarripikin:

“Awwwwwww we go love oooooooooo.”

Thephenomenal_girl:

“Hard man hard man, one minute he don begin find wifey.”

Janetkelvine:

“I so much love the way you love your husband honestly, may God Almighty continue to bless your home with peace love and understand in Jesus mighty name.”

Coachline76:

“Everybody meet my entire life in one person chai your mouth sweet pass sha.”

Miriksjay:

“Wow you really have a supportive husband. May God continue to keep your family.”

Symply_maxwell:

“Na so human being suppose dey cool. Man is so cool and calm.”

Source: Legit