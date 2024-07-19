A video of Toyin Abraham displaying her skill on location has been sighted on social media, and it has caused a buzz

In the clip, she was cutting grass as she lamented that money had finished, so she had to form and do some things herself

Her action was applauded by her fans, who reacted massively in the comment section to the viral video

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has shown that beyond being a high grossing thespian, she also has some domestic skills.

In the video shared on her social media page, she noted that she had exhausted all the money on her while on location, so she had to form and do certain things herself.

Toyin Abaham performs domestic chores on location. Photo credit@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

In the recording, she was cutting grass on a film set. A man later collected the cutlass from her.

Toyin Abraham appreciates support system

In her post, the mother of one appreciated the people, who had stood by her while working on location.

She later gave her fans when to expect her new work, 'Alakada Reloaded: Bad and Boujee'.

This came after the movie act was cyberbullied but she arrested the man, who lashed out at her.

See the video here :

How fans reacted to the video of Abraham on location

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@i_amtalker:

"Why wont you love this woman."

@rachael_omololami:

"Mummy ire will not kill me."

@beebah93:

"May the almighty Allah crown your effort."

@adeolaawokoya:

"Oboi, it’s not easy to be a woman oo! Especially this type of woman. Celebrity, mother, wife , role model babble. It’s not easy. I celebrate you, ma. Well done. Well done. We see you and we love you for who you are. Miss you mamaaa!."

@iam_omobaaji:

"Much love sister."

@alapata.toh.poshh:

"Money no fit finish now."

@marydareylove:

"Blessed."

@umu_muheezah:

"But you and ur husband are character,every don turn it to film for us one slap go make you remember them,ense film,emi gan act o."

@ceo_oluwajomilojuhouse:

"God will bless and crown your efforts."

@yihnkarr:

"This woman., well done"

@bnb_clothings:

"See as she dey waka.'

@hmbt_cuisines:

"Mummy Ire. who dey punish you"

Toyin Abraham speaks about Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Abraham marked the feat that Funke Akindele had achieved in the movie industry after recalling their years of rivalry.

According to her, the two of them were once rivals in the industry, and they splashed dirt and dust in the process.

She called her the winner while celebrating her film which grossed N1bn in the cinema as she prayed for her

Source: Legit.ng