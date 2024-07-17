An old clip of Nollywood veteran actress Regina Askia participating in a beauty pageant in Japan has surfaced online

The movie act, who relocated abroad a few years ago, was seen competing with some ladies from other countries

The video generated reactions in the comments section as they shared their hot takes about the actress

Nollywood actress, Regina Askia, has sparked reactions after a video of her participating in a beauty pageant in 1990 surfaced online.

In the recording, the movie star, who shared her health scare a few months ago, was seen competing with some ladies from other countries.

The woman, who is now a medical personnel abroad, represented Nigeria at the Miss International Beauty Pageant in Osaka, Japan.

She wore a bikini and danced beautifully on the stage in the presence of the judges as other contestants watched.

Regina Askia displays her talents

The video also showed how the mother of two changed into a short gown and then a lace skirt and blouse.

Askia had her hair beautifully done and flowing to her to back while she cat walked on the stage. She was looking so beautiful with little make up on.

Recall that the actress relocated abroad some years ago and set up a medical home in the US.

Fans reacted to Regina Askia's video

Reactions have trailed the clip of Askia contesting during the pageant. Here are some of the comments below:

@thisis5th:

"Still the most beautiful Nollywood actress till date."

@matterxhally:

"One of the OG baddies. Face card still valid till tomorrow. I was almost obsessed with her as a kid. #fangirl."

@goodiee___:

"Nah this woman was and is still sooo beautiful !"

@bree_la_reine:

"That mission. I was a very young girl in Ghana. I never forgot about her even though I wasn’t more than 9 years. I looked her up on IG some years ago and followed her. She’s still beautiful. A nurse in the states now."

@iamj7ven:

"Era where there is no BBL."

@teeeeemah:

"Wow, such a beauty then and now."

@ochuks_gymoutfit:

"Wait was that her natural hair omg."

@inyangedoho:

"All I remember is Ejike Asiegbu’s character in Highway to the Grave."

@_burdizzo:

"She was and is still very fine."

Regina Askia buys house in US

Legit.ng earlier reported that Askia became a homeowner in the US after many years in the country.

The former beauty queen shared the great news with members of the online community as she posted a photo of her new property.

A number of fans gushed over the actress’ achievement and noted that it was a well-deserved feat for her.

