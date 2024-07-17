Fashion designer Veekee James proved yet again that her hands were gifted with the ability to make breathtaking outfits

In a video, she shared the process of making a silver and blue dress she wore to an event recently

When some people had already concluded the type of fabric, she showed her fans that she used paint to make the dress

Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, is a definition of talent and creativity, and she displayed her latest attire to the amazement of her fans.

She placed a skeletal outfit on a mannequin that she designed with a corset and shared how she turned it into a masterpiece.

The hardworking lady used silver and blue paint to create the design she wanted on the dress and took time to get the desired result.

She carefully aligned the paint to the areas she sketched on the fabric and ensured that it was perfect.

The top part of her attire was painted silver while the lower part was touched with blue. Her long-sleeve had the two colours painted on it which made it look glamorous.

She rocked the show-stopping outfit, which she combined with silver earrings, a purse, and black shoes. The celebrity stylist also posed for pictures with her husband, Femi Atere.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Veekee's video

Several fans of the celebrity stylist have reacted to her beautiful dress. See some of the comments below:

@adenike_fabrics1:

"And someone will carry this picture and be looking for the exact fabric."

@sharonooja:

"You are the queen in this game! Take your crown! God gave you with ease!"

@lifeofcthrine:

"Na this person people dey set ring light talk trash about? People need to do better with their lives. Well done Queen."

@hannahbskitchen:

"Pepper them well, your marriage is covered by the blood of Jesus."

@didis_beaute:

"When it is washed, will the paint remain intact?"

@doris_eneje:

"Was thinking it was adire, this is so creative."

@soboloqueengh:

"I’m sure someone finds the lace taya."

@_thefiks.xx:

"Wait, are you telling me those aren’t beads? Wow."

