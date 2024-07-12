Charles Okocha has shared a video of the moment he linked up with his colleague Aunty Ramota on a movie set

The Nollywood actor disclosed Aunty Ramota was to play the role of his girlfriend in the movie

Aunty Ramota's reaction as Charles Okocha tried to engage her at the movie location has stirred reactions

An unexpected link-up on a movie set between Nollywood stars Charles Okocha, aka Igwe 2Pac, and Aunty Ramota, whose real name is Ramota Adetu, has spurred reactions.

In the video Charles shared, the 'Phenomenal' actor is seen trying to converse with Aunty Ramota in English.

However, she appeared uninterested, which some netizens termed as her maintaining 'composure' and 'steeze.'

Charles disclosed that Ramota was to act as his girlfriend in the new video.

Sharing the video, the Nollywood actor wrote:

"See who is playing ma girlfriend in this movie stay tuned."

Watch the moment Aunty Ramota and Charles Okocha linked up below:

Recall that Aunty Ramota made headlines after debunking rumours of her undergoing BBL surgery.

Fans react as Aunty Ramota and Charles Okocha link up

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from people about the video of Charles Okocha and Aunty Ramota. See the reactions below:

chidinma_chinedu:

"In aunty ramota's mind,she thought phenomenal wants to toast her."

_ifycalex:

"She’s forming hard to get."

lammie_artt:

"Aunty ramo maintaining steeze."

eleeshaofficial:

"She de blush."

plussize_2020:

"N she likes fine boy oooo no mind her."

"Bros this aunty dey quick vex ooo no disturb her too much ooo, or else you won see her Choco side."

olayeni02:

"Aunty Ramota and Phenomenal Charles if you think you can shout or cause trouble, then Aunty Romota is your match just like Portable."

okyeremary093:

"Waw congrats, Jay-Z finally meet Beyonce."

ashagangali:

"Aunty Ramota na Spiritual Ancestor, Charles be careful."

