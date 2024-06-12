Small-sized star Aunty Ramota has returned to social media days after trending for undergoing a BBL surgery

Aunty Ramota shares went live to clear the air about her health status while spinning for fans

The small-sized socialite's new video has stirred excitement from her fans, with many teasing her

Small-sized actress and socialite Ramota Adetu, aka Aunty Ramota, recently announced her return to social media days after she was reported to be in critical condition after undergoing a Brazilian Lift (BBL) operation.

Amid rumours that the surgery process had gone wrong and left Aunty Ramota in a coma, the actress has shared a new video of her devouring bread and tea.

"Aunty Ramota debunks BBL rumours. Credit: @auntyramota_authentic

Source: Instagram

Ramota, who spoke in Yoruba, stated that nothing was wrong with her, and she went on to show off her entire body for everyone to see.

Watch the video Aunty Ramota shared online below

Responding to netizens, who claim the video was old, Aunty Ramota shared a live clip and wrote in a caption:

"For those saying it’s old video."

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Aunty Ramota's online husband Ijoba Lande had also reacted to rumours of her undergoing BBL.

People react as Aunty Ramota returns

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

bolajokomhi:

"Please can someone tell her to stand up…. I want to see the yansh.

bhadgurl_kim:

"Aunty Ramota kindly pls standup and turn ur back, I want to check something."

falexow:

"Make we see the yansh jare."

nata82rose:

"My aunty make you no do me this kind thing again please,hope you’re ok now."

yomezola:

"Agbako ni aunty ramota fa. Which leg u wan use carry the yansh."

fuze_gadgets:

"Sha keep Dey taking hot things to make those BBL port holes block."

Pills for curves land Aunty Ramota in hospital

Meanwhile, in April 2023, Aunty Ramota trended online after clips of her at a hospital went viral.

An individual who filmed the clip showed off some body-enhancing pills that Aunty Ramota allegedly ingested to increase her curves before landing in the hospital.

The situation got many Nigerians talking, with some wondering who she was trying to impress.

