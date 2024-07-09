“Offending in Fendi”: BTS Images of Sharon Ooja From Oloture Part 2 Emerge, Fans React
- Days after her wedding, Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja continues to trend on the Nigerian social media space
- A recent clip shared online by the actress where she showed a side of herself not many people know or have seen about her has gone viral
- In the trending clip, the actress was spotted rocking one of her costumes from her new movie Oloture: The Journey
Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja seems to have moved on from the negativity, attacks and gossip that trended online about her and her husband during their wedding some weeks back.
A video of the actress on set for her recently released movie Oloture Part 2 has got people talking.
In the trending clip, Sharon showed a goofy side of her personality that not many people know or have seen about her before.
She and her colleague, Beverly Osu, were spotted doing a fit check for her outfit with Sharon using a funny accent.
"Meet the stupid side of me" - Ooja says
In the caption of her post, Sharon Ooja noted that her colleagues and friends Beverly Osu and Bisola Aiyeola both have a way of bringing out the most stupid side of her personality.
She further noted that she's not the type of person who takes life too seriously; she loves taking cruises and having fun.
Watch the clip below:
Netizens react to Sharon Ooja's stupid video
Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:
@iambisola:
"This is you on a normal Day dear."
@omonioboli:
"The problem is people think you are posh! They don't know you are the razzest of them all! At the end of the day, we love you! That's all that matters."
@lillyafe:
"You still Dey give Steeze o."
@moabudu:
"@sharonooja and @beverly_osu you guys won’t kill me with laughter . Love ya."
@preetty_bee_:
"Why did the movie end like that? Is there new episode coming for Oloture?"
@u_u_finery:
"Na why you still Dey road Dey go Libya."
@taye9ja:
"Offfended in my Fendi."
@ozoneslens_official:
"This is Fendi; I'm offended".
@introducingmercy:
"Your phonetics is even offending in fendi."
@reshy_ib:
"Naturally I do bought this type of stuffz. I’m offended. These lines cracked me up."
@tega_of_tegaluxe:
"I saw the H before you mentioned it sef meaning I’m wealthy."
@tolaodunsi:
"…This is the real Shazzy B."
Sharon Ooja’s wedding interior decor wows many
Sharon's wedding ceremony took over the internet barely a few hours after Afrobeats superstar Davido's traditional wedding to his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke buzzed online.
Video from her gorgeous wedding hall reception made the rounds online, leaving fans and netizens with no choice but to compare it to all other recent celebrity marriages.
In the event premises yet to be occupied by the guests, extravagant decorations with chandeliers added to the magnificent appearance.
