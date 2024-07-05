Fans of African Bad Girl, aka Tiwatope Savage, are getting the heat online after she shared new stream pictures online

The good-looking mother-of-one shared a promotional post for her song with street act Olamide

Since the video surfaced online, fans of the music star have shared their admiration for the Water and Garri actress

Nigerian music star Tiwatope Savage made headlines after sharing new videos and pictures online.

Using her song with Olamide, Commona, as background music, the singer posed seductively for the camera, which ignited comments online.

Tiwa Savage ignites reactions from fans with a new video. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa, who is known for being comfortable in skimpy outfits, wore a white cropped top, which left little to the imagination, with purple sequined skirts, flaunting her leg and arm tattoos.

She wore her hair in a fringe style with curly bangs. Her fans have not stopped raving about her. Some even named her 'every man's dream', starting online discourse.

It will be recalled that Tiwa Savage made her debut in the movie industry with her film Water & Garri, which premiered on Prime Video.

She also updated her fans on how she had to prepare for her kissing scenes in the movie. The singer confessed that she had always loved acting and is happy to be back in the industry.

Watch Tiwa's post here:

How Nigerians reacted to Tiwa's steamy post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@theadamzcorner:

"Obsessed with you my queen."

@_iam.emerald:

"The Biggest T !! ABG TIWA."

@malleek_berry:

"Tiwa it is YOU or nobody."

@fuadoflaygos:

"Big T, you look Expensive as HELL!!"

@__boy_next_door:

"S*xiest woman."

@pee_diam:

"Why are too pretty my queen."

@i_am_som_tee:

"Omo there is problem oh."

Tiwa Savage talks about her new movie, Water & Garri

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently held a press conference, during which she was on stage with other people who participated in the production of the new movie.

During the conference, Tiwa Savage shared how she came up with the idea to make the movie Water & Garri.

She noted that it took her two years to finally achieve her dream of being an actress and producing the movie Water & Garri.

