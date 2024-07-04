Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has taken to social media to specially thank her best friend, Bisola Aiyeola

In an emotional Instagram post, the new bride showered accolades on Bisola after her talk-of-town wedding

Many netizens reacted to Sharon’s post by corroborating her claims about Bisola’s character

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja recently warmed hearts online after appreciating her friend and colleague, Bisola Aiyeola.

Days after Sharon got married to her man, Ugo Nwoke, the movie star specially thanked Bisola for the role she played during the occasion.

Fans react as Sharon Ooja writes letter to Bisola Aiyeola. Photos: @sharonooja, @iambisola

Source: Instagram

Recall that Sharon’s wedding was followed by a series of talks about her husband, which might have affected her disposition during the event.

In a new development, Sharon made sure to give Bisola her flowers in the full glare of the public by appreciating her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a lengthy message on Instagram, the new bride reiterated her love for her best friend while praying for God to bless her. According to Sharon, Bisola understands her and she is appreciative of all she does for her.

Not stopping there, the Oloture star thanked her bestie for helping her redefine friendships while acknowledging her unwavering support.

Her post reads in part:

“I love you so much !!! And thank you for helping me redefine friendships truly nothing is ever a write off in life !! God bless you from the bottom of my heart!!! Your support is unwavering it’s strong and I don’t doubt you ever !!!!! I love you soooooo much May our friendship last forever !!! From me and my SON army !!! We love you ❤️❤️❤️ @iambisola ❤️ every girl needs you in their life ❤️”

See her post below:

Fans react to Sharon Ooja’s post about Bisola

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who had things to say about Sharon’s message to Bisola. Read some of them below:

Ifeka_doris:

“Honestly she’s that friend ❤️❤️.”

___mkt01:

“The sweetest of them all, our woman commandant!! A true friend!! We love you so much ❤️.”

adesewastylesignature:

“THE BEST SELFLESS ENERGETIC FUN CHIEF BRIDESMAID EVER.”

chiomasandra95:

“Bisola is that friend every girl needs in their corner❤️.”

Lillyafe:

“We love you Bisola ❤️.”

Ubi_aretha:

“I love her for loving you .”

itskerenkezia_:

“This is so sweet. A true Friend! ❤️.”

veezkul:

“I admire true friendship ❤️.”

ayeni_wobase:

“Bisola is very selfless and a true friend indeed❤️.”

annie_zinny:

“There are friends; Then there is Bisola .”

__stellatet:

“❤️❤️❤️ the word of God about friendship is true.”

Zuma_idris:

“This lady is definitely wholesome cause everyone keeps saying good things about herheaven bless her and keep her ijn.”

grasccyy:

“It’s truly hard to find a friend like @iambisola She is a friend indeed ❤️.”

Bisola Aiyeola rubbishes claims about Sharon Ooja's husband

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bisola Aiyeola reacted to the trending claims made about her friend Sharon Ooja’s husband, Ugo Nwoke.

Sharon and her beau got married on June 27, 2024, and only hours after that, celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus (SDK) made some claims about him.

Shortly after SDK’s post went viral, Bisola, the bride's best friend, was found in SDK’s comment section debunking the claims.

Source: Legit.ng