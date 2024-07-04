Sharon Ooja has shared a beautiful recap of her wedding, a week after the lavish ceremony took place

The actress had been back lashed after her husband's past was exposed by those who attended his past marriage

In her post, she made a long video of all that took place during her wedding and penned an appreciation note to some people

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja is still basking in the euphoria of her wedding to her Igbo lover, Ugo Nwoke.

Legit.ng had reported that Ooja staged a lavish ceremony on Saturday, June 29, 2024 in Abuja and her friend and family were in attendance.

Taking to social media a week after the ceremony, she penned a lovely message to all the people, who made her wedding a huge success. She also shared a video compilation of all that took place during the ceremony.

Sharon Ooja shares her wedding recap a week after ceremony. Photo credit @bellanaijawedding

Source: Instagram

Ooja appreciates son army

In the caption of her post, she appreciated her husband for loving her fiercely. The movie star also thanked people she called son army for loving her deeply.

Not done with the appreciation note, she also thanked the brands she represents for contributing to her joy and making her day memorable.

This came amid the controversies trailing her husband's past life and relationships.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Ooja's wedding recap video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans about the video. Here are some of them below:

@georgeokoro:

"Such special moments ! My people forever."

@omonioboli:

"Blessed and favored forever. Love you lil mama."

@moyolawalofficial:

"Such a beautiful bride."

@iambisola:

"Most Beautiful Bride in the world. Your Home is blessed Ugo and Sharon forever ."

@onosekoghene_:

"Her response to negative people commenting negativity about her marriage, she's happy while they're using paracetamol to cure their headaches."

@mayschills:

"This video editor deserves a raise cos whooooosh."

@___mkt01:

"Wow!! Love this so much!! Your home is blessed forever. U&S forever."

@lovefromjulez:

"God bless your union love."

@rachaeljwellness:

"So beautiful! Everything looked so perfect! Like wow."

Sharon Ooja announces engagement

Legit.ng reported that Ooja had announced her engagement by stating that she had done her civil wedding with her husband whom she didn't show his face.

In her post, she noted that the ink for the wedding would have dried up by the time her fans were seeing her post.

The actress thanked God for bringing her man her way as she noted that she was counting down to her church wedding and traditional marriage

Source: Legit.ng