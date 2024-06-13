Nedu Wazobia opened up interesting details about the recent podcast chat he had with actress Yvonne Jegede

Recall that the Nollywood star made an appearance on the famed Honest Bunch show, where she shared contentious views that attracted massive backlashes

Following the series of back-and-forth between Yvonne and Nedu, the media host revealed the type of arrangement he had with the movie star and many more, igniting reactions online

Media personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, best known as Nedu Wazobia, has issued a warning letter to Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede over a disagreement about her recent podcast appearance.

Legit.ng reported that Yvonne Jegede's statement about Yul Edochie's polygamy during her appearance on The Honest Podcast provoked outrage online.

Nedu fries back at Yvonne Jegede, issues warning : "She was not pressured to make any statements"

Source: Instagram

During a podcast session, Yvonne Jegede commented on netizens supporting Regina Daniel's billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, while criticising Yul Edochie for taking a second wife.

Following the outrage over the media show, Jegede apologised to her fans, supporters, and May Edochie, whom many claimed she offended.

However, this apology did not sit well with Nedu, who chastised the actress for failing to own up to her remarks.

While responding to Nedu, Yvonne Jegede revealed that the show presenter and content producer was constantly on her DM, telling her how much he liked her and even requested that she hang out with him.

Nedu reacted by issuing a press statement disputing Yvonne Jegede's allegation that the show was not based on her latest film.

He acknowledged the public anger over the actress's personal beliefs and stated unequivocally that she was not obligated to make any statements during the programme.

He also added that the show's producers are not responsible for any thoughts or positions expressed by Yvonne Jegede during the show.

While begging her to stop name-calling him, Nedu revealed that Yvonne contacted and paid their team to promote her new film.

Read the statement below:

Nedu Wazobia's official statement spurred reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialbukandy_oj:

"May Edochie head strong ooo, God of May at work."

nma2831:

"Nawao Queen may carry grace. Jason Sarah and Judy crash and yvonne jegede and nedu own don start."

tonytipon:

"Nedu, she was your guest...the least you could have done was protect her... or better still keep mute....while she fights her demons herself ‼️ making a mockery of her was enough to trigger her‼️ y'all should apply wisdom."

ijeoma._ij:

"Chinedu she was your guest the least you could do for her was to speak up for her when people were dragging her. That post u put up asking her to own up her drama with full chest wasn't necessary and that lead to her recent post so take a chill pill."

sueizmarie_izonpoet:

"Paid podcast and she is trending for slamming her fellow woman? Haba naaa, Aunty the light for ya eye been too much?"

How Yvonne Jegede's marriage ended

Legit.ng previously reported that Yvonne Jegede shared how her marriage to her ex-husband ended.

She revealed that when she was pregnant, her husband kept malice with her for three weeks, and it wasn't funny.

According to her, he never cared about her and he extended it to his child, and she had to make a drastic decision about her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng