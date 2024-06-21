Videos have emerged of Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor during his burial rites which took place on June 21, 2024

In the viral clip, an angel was seen on the ambulance conveying the departed to his final resting place

Some of his colleagues were present at the ceremony as fans reacted to the lavish party threw for him

Late veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor, has been finally laid to rest and videos from the ceremony which took place on Friday, June 21, 2024 was sighted on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Muonagor had died on March 24, 2024 after suffering kidney failure and undergoing dialysis.

In the recording making the rounds online, the actor was seen being accompanied in a convoy. An angel was sitting on the ambulance conveying his body to his final resting place.

Veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor laid to rest. Photo credit @amaechi.muonagor

Source: Instagram

Family throw party for late actor

A small party took place after the burial ceremony, and some colleagues of the late veteran were seen at the ceremony.

Pall-bearers wore red isi agu attire as they danced with the coffin of the departed. Netizens took to the comment section to register their displeasure over the video because of the state of the actor before his death.

Recall that Muonagor had gone online to beg for funds for a kidney transplant in India before his unfortunate death.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the burial videos of the late actor. Here are some of them below:

@julliejay____:

"They can spend this much to burry him buh can’t be there to support him! Tufiakwa unu."

@kry_stah_belle:

"Mr IBU burial date also June Una plan this June as a burial month."

@officialsulepounds:

"U for no add he last minute picture when he is helpless na."

@esther_marlene_richards_:

"May his soul and all faithful departed souls rest in peace in Christ Jesus Amen."

@olayimartha:

"Rest well King!!"

@dominic10235:

"Look at how people turn up on his burial.. my question is .. where are this people when he was ill ."

@smplyjessie1:

"Such a great actor, you will really missed Sir, your role on the screen has been top notch, may your soul rest in the Bossom of the Lord. Amen."

@segun.tegbe:

"So how come these people didn't help the man when he was sick."

@domingo_loso:

"We lost some Nollywood greats this year ."

Source: Legit.ng