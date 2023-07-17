Nollywood movie star Odunlade Adekola's new movie, Orisa, premiere went down on Sunday, July 16, and it was star-studded

A video from the event showed the moment Odunlade linked up with some of his colleagues, like Femi Adebayo, Muyiwa Ademola, Eniola Ajao, among others, for a group picture

The video, however, raised eyebrows as some netizens queried why the actor's wife didn't feature in the group picture

Celebrated actor Odunlade Adekola continues to make headlines as videos from the premiere of his highly anticipated movie, Orisa, continue to trend on social media.

The event, which took place at Filmhouse, Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos state, was star-studded as popular faces in the movie industry stormed in lovely traditional outfits.

Odunlade poses for camera with Femi Adebayo, Eniola Ajao, others. Credit: @goldmynevibes @odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

However, a video showing when the man of the moment posed for pictures with some of his colleagues like Femi Adebayo, Muyiwa Ademola, and Eniola Ajao, among others, has caused a stir online as some netizens queried why the actor's wife was not a part of it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Odunlade Adekola taking a group picture with colleagues

The video has since triggered reactions, with some netizens making bold claims.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

abidex_adewumi:

"Even if the wife is not an out going person, this event should be an exception."

abenihoney:

"Iya D4 dey do house wife, Eniola dey represent outside. Orisirisi."

iam_victoria01:

"Even Bimpe wey no Dey commot before she got married, she started going out with her husband now. To avoid story that touches.. Eni eleni."

ellaaccessories14:

"Where is Odunlade’s wife sef???Eniola don take place."

fesp_empire_wears:

"Eniola always taking his wife shinewahala…nobody should say d wife is not an outing type pls…it just showed d kind of man odunlade is becus is the wife not at his mom’s birthday party?"

abidex_adewumi:

"A question tho,where is Odunlade’s wife?"

Mr Macaroni, Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimbe, others storm Odunlade's movie premiere

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that clips from the private viewing and pre-cinema premiere of Odunlade's movie warmed hearts as many of the actor's colleagues supported him.

Nearly half of the Yoruba movie industry emptied into IMAX cinemas venue, with stars like Femi Adebayo, Wumi Toriola, Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo, Fathia Williams, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe, Oga Bello, Jide Kosoko and others attending the premiere.

Reactingm a fan wrote:

"This is absolutely, awesome. Big ups Egbon Odun."

Source: Legit.ng