Wizkid Son Tife's Visit to Zlatan's Store Sparks Reactions, Video Trends: "Dem Dey Use Same Size"
- Although Wizkid has had his fair share of drags, he's back on the trends table as social media users hopped on his case again
- The music star trended after his son Boluwatife Balogun was spotted in a video at Zlatan Ibile's store
- Social media users have opined that Wizkid dimmed himself too big to attend the event, hence the reason he sent his son
Nigerians are not letting singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Machala, off the hook on this one. The Grammy winner and his son, Boluwatife, have been trending since Sunday, June 16, 2024.
The singer's first son, Boluwatife, was captured entering singer Zlatan's Ibile's new clothing store. He went with his mum, Shola Ogudugu, to shop for some wear, and fans had much to say.
Many opined that Wizzy could have gone in person rather than send his son.
Watch Video of Bolu shopping here:
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zlatan opened his ZTTW store recently. The singer was supported by the presence of those who matter in the entertainment industry.
Reactions to Boluwatife's visit to Zlatan's store
See what Nigerians are saying about Wizkid and his son:
@fuad:
"E reach Wizkid son to visit Zlatan store, he send hin son."
@therealslime:
"E get some kain place wey you go feel like sey you don big pass. Nah your pikin you go send."
@good_god221:
"Him and he papa Dey use the same size so wetin una expect."
@clarkson_001:
"Every Oga get Oga baba know him worth always respecting he’s self. I love this dude."
@peres_tons:
"The funniest part is the son went there when there was no crowd."
@blessedyuan_:
"Na only wiz sabi this celebrity thing."
@davis_mavin2:
"What did you expect from a Staroy that knows how to play star game the best. Will you value him if he just Dey appear anyhow for unnecessary places."
Boluwatife spurs emotion, performs big brother duties
Singer Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, left many gushing with how he heartily spoke about his brothers Ayo and Zion.
Tife's sweet words about his brothers left netizens in awe of how closely knit they were.
The sensational video captured the moment the youngster spoke about remembering his brother’s birthdays and checking up on them.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng