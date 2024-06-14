Mary Njoku, the co-owner of Iroko TV, shared a heartfelt post about the late legendary Nollywood actor Sam Loco Efe

The post she made through her official social media page spoke about a time when Sam Loko helped propel her career

Her post brought back pleasant memories to the hearts of the late actor's fans and movie lovers generally

Nigerian actress and movie producer Mary Njoku has warmed the hearts of Nigerians with a tribute post to one of Nigeria's legendary comic actors, Sam Loco Efe.

The Enugu-born actor, whose real name was Sam Loco Efeeimwonkiyekenotable, was notable for embodying his roles to a fault.

Mary Njoku evokes emotions with a post about the late actor Sam Loko. Credit: @maryremmynjoku, @samlocoefe

He left no stone unturned regarding his contributions to the make-believe world. Sadly, he died while sitting in his chair in 2011 at the age of 65.

"You are one of the most talented" - Mary Njoku

Njoku's post was one of self-reflection and gratitude. The actress, who recently trolled some married women, expressed her love for the late actor and his immense contributions to her filmmaking career.

She also called Loco one of the greatest Nigerians would ever know.

Mary Njoku wrote:

"When I was an aspiring Producer, I wanted to work with you so badly, even though you barely knew me. I dreamt of creating a show to feature you. You were one of the most talented actors Nigeria has ever known and possibly will know."

"Today, as I reflect on my journey as a filmmaker, I celebrate your contribution to my life as a creative and to Nollywood. Your craft inspired a whole generation of filmmakers. Take your flowers and rest on, LEGEND of all time!"

See Mary Njoku's post here:

How Nigerians reacted to the post

Following Mary Njoku's post evoked tons of emotions from Nigerians. Below is how some of them reacted:

@the_joyjosh:

"Nobody has been able to wear his shoes in the industry."

@officialkeppyekpenyong:

"Uncle Sam!!! I salute you now and always."

@promise_fejiro:

"Can’t be replaced. At all! Rest on, Uncle Sam."

@filzoofficial:

"He was a unifying actor. An Edo man who spoke all three major Nigerian languages with dialects too."

@don_darrow:

"Our grammarian! Sam Loco will make you love grammar even the ones you cannot comprehend."

@maaro_muraro:

"A legend indeed. He still puts a smile on many faces with his work today."

