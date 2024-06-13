Nigerian music producer and singer Samklef, also known as Samuel Oguachuba, is celebrating Wizkid's superstar album

The producer took to his official page on X, where shared details of the rugged process that went into producing tracks on the said album

In summary, he congratulated and celebrated Wizkid's debut album, Superstar which clocked 13 on Wednesday, June 12

Wizkid's former music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, widely known as Samklef, is celebrating the success of the Superstar album as it celebrates 13 years.

The Album, released in 2011 through Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E), contained 17 hits. The body of work solidified the singer's place in the music industry.

Samklef shares his struggles producing the superstar album. Credit: @wizkidayo, @samklef

Source: Instagram

Recall that Wizkid, while celebrating the album, referred to himself as a millionaire in every currency and appreciated God for his blessing over his family and health.

Still, in a celebratory mood, Samklef took to Twitter to share stories of his humble beginnings and his efforts to produce a track on the star's debut album.

"A director humiliated me because of 5k" - Samklef

According to the music producer, he struggled hard to get his life in shape while simultaneously working on Wizkid's album.

" I rented a friend's studio in Imole, opposite Big Treat, for 100,000 naira monthly. Nobody knew I was sleeping there; I kept it to myself. That’s where I produced "Don’t Dull. After a few months, I got another office space in Ogba, where I produced the remaining four tracks for the "Superstar" album. I started with nothing, and now I’m here. Happy 13th anniversary to Wizkid’s "Superstar" album!"

See Samklef's post here:

Reactions trail Samklef's congratulatory post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@LoveNemesisX:

"How do y’all see this as shalaye? The superstar album can never be talked about without mentioning Samklef. Whether you like the man or not, he did is part. Whatever he does today can’t wipe out what he has done in the past."

@mo_tayo01:

"This life , if nobody praise you praise yourself. True True you sef you no small."

@AimThaMachine_:

"You went through all these phase to be acting like a 14 year old on Twitter because you won turn. To Tunde Ednut? Omo me I go tell you fact. You have a legacy you could have built solid stuff on but you say na clout you won dey chase now. Anyways, today I go give you flowers."

@frisky01YNWA47:

"You sef try bros. We give you credit but you too Dey worry."

@OmegaXDreams:

"I remember those moments when you visit Psquare’s visit as well. You were a great hustler that year!"

@JudexxNaria:

"You still no make am. God wey do am for you make e avoid me."

Wizkid’s Superstar enters Top 100 on UK Apple Music

Nigerian music superstar Wizkid is continuing his giant stride on the international scene as his music keeps making waves.

The singer's debut Superstar album has now entered the top 100 on the UK Apple Music after 10 years of its release.

Nigerians have reacted to Wizkid's Superstar album's new achievement, with many complimenting the amazing body of work.

