Actor Ibrahim Chatta recently posted a video showing how one staff treated one of his horses

The Yoruba movie star who voiced his displeasure at the staff's action threatened to lock him up as he called on social media users to intervene

Ibraham Chatta showed the injured horse for people to see as netizens took sides with the actor

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatas shared one of the recent events that took place at his film village in Oyo state.

A visibly angry Chatta shared how a staff injured one of his pregnant horses while attempting to capture the animal.

Ibrahim Chatta shares video of his pregnant horse injured by a staff. Credit: @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

Source: Instagram

The remorseful staff member, who was seen kneeling while being held by two men, begged the actor to forgive him.

Speaking in English and Yoruba, Chatta, who recently hosted Toyin Abraham at his film village, threatened to lock the staff up unless social media users urged him against it.

Ibrahim Chatta said:

"You are using God to beg me, even God hates this, this is animal cruelty, if social media users ask me not to take you to police station, you wouldn't go."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting a fun video of Ibrahim Chatta's young son boldly riding a horse at his film village

People react to Ibrahim Chatta's video

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below;

olawiola__:

"Send him to Sam Larry. He knows wat to do."

tayokore:

"Before u comment anyhow. Hope u kne d price of horse.Plus it takes horse 7 or More months to recover frm injuries."

olayemi0013:

"Are you expecting social media to decide for u sir?"

celebrity_fly_girl:

"Leave him and let him go peacefully."

mariapatienceoni:

"I hope that horse gets well. So sad."

agbomejitunde:

"It’s when we started treating animals well we can do well among ourselves,even the ones we eat and not to go through any hardship before getting killed."

sullys_food_concepts:

"Haba, and the horse is pregnant. I pray Allah heal the horse and I pray it does'nt result i to any serious complications."

rosco_peller235:

"Nah prison you go land if nah Uk you they now."

