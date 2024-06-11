Destiny Etiko has sweetly celebrated her colleague and movie producer Adanma Luke as she marks her birthday

The Drama Doll, who shared adorable pictures of the birthday celebrant, also showered prayers on her

Destiny Etiko's post has, however, triggered backlashes from netizens who slammed her for celebrating Adanma Luke

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has incurred the wrath of some followers over her birthday message to her colleague and producer Adanma Luke.

Adanma, the producer whose movie claimed Junior Pope's and others' lives during a boat mishap, is celebrating her birthday today, June 11.

Destiny Etiko prays for Adanma Luke on birthday. Credit: @adanmaluke @officialdestinyetiko@jrnpope

Celebrating Adanma, Destiny shared pictures and prayed for the actress and her new baby.

She wrote:

"Happy blessed birthday to one very strong lady I know @adanmaluke Wishing you long life and prosperity with heavenly blessings baby girl And I pray dat God almighty gives u all the strength you need to be more strong for us and our new baby in Jesus name Amen More blessings More light More grace More money Cheers boo."

See Destiny Etiko's post below:

Netizens berate Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng compiled some comments as netizens vent their disappointment towards Destiny Etiko. See their reactions below:

amarachigracy:

"Rip Jp, May ur spirit fight whoever dat is involved in ur sudden demise."

amarachiudora:

"Destiny Etiko i hope you know that you are a good human? Yes you're and your own no go spoil. You understand people's pain and comfort them. God bless you."

edowaye_2018:

"Make l go unfollow this destiny u nor really get sense celebrating who didnt feel bad about junior pope ..a lot of u didnt like junior pope ooo."

yuwa_billions:

"I know it not easy but she nor suppose celebrate birthday this year or even do photoshoot at least to respect the family of the departed.many years dey to celebrate birthdays."

assumpta1182:

"She forgot that JP and others won't have another birthday to celebrate.She for mourn them this year...If she didn't celebrate this year, what will happen?.."

queen_julesofficial:

"So she get mind go studio and took pictures to celebrate her birthday??? At this time she should have dedicated it to the lives her production took."

