It's an exciting day for former Big Brother Naija contestant Queen Mercy Atang as she turns 30 on Tuesday, June 11

The beautiful reality TV star took to her social media page to celebrate her new age and posted beautiful images

She was styled in a brown tube dress with a mesh overlay that had some petals scattered all over it

Queen Mercy Atang took to her Instagram page to express her joy at celebrating her 30th birthday on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

The mother-of-one who recently got hitched shared adorable photos with her fans and wished herself a happy birthday in the caption.

Queen clocks 30 in style, and fans have reacted. Credit: @queenmercyatang

In another video, Nicki Minja's song 'Moment 4 Life' played in the background. Queen's cake initially had the figure 25 on it while she blushed.

Sadly, the figures were switched to 30, which returned her to reality. The gorgeous video evoked reactions from her fans.

Watch video of Queen here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Deji, who recently got married to Queen, was slammed by social media activist Very Dark Man (VDM). According to VDM, Queen's husband should be ashamed of carrying another man's child.

Nigerians celebrate Queen on her 30th

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@sagadeolu:

"Happy birthday my love! I wish you the very best in life."

@therayztv:

"Amazing Soul… live and shine forever. Much Love."

@sweeryeke:

"Happy birthday sweetheart may all ur desires be granted amen."

@mermer_dolly:

"Happy birthday my bright and morning star. Today is REMARKABLE and brings back beautiful memories. Continue to shine bright like a DIAMOND. More adorable and beautiful years ahead amen. Luv you to the moon and back."

@sweeryeke:

"Happy birthday sweetheart may all ur desires be granted amen."

@officialyanwi:

"Wow happy birthday beautiful can’t believe we are the same age and I never even achieved anything."

@jetsa87_essentials:

"No wonder I love you so much,so you’re my daughter’s birthday mate? Happy birthday beautiful."

