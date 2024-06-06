Portable's fourth wife, Ashabi, is having the time of her life as she vacations away in UAE, Qatar

The actress' most recent viral clip got people talking after she was spotted rocking beautiful black heels while cruising on a boat

Many social media users have expressed their different opinions on her choice of outfit for the occasion

Portble's fourth wife, Ashabi Simple, has made headlines again after a video of her on vacation in Qatar surfaced online.

It will be recalled that Zazu aired his displeasure over Ashabi's trip to UAE. He stated that the company that took her abroad defrauded his baby mama by making her pay for her trip herself and yet creating a video to claim they sponsored her trip.

Fans come for Portable’s Baby Mama over her outfit on a boat. Credit: @ashabisimple_01

Source: Instagram

The controversial singer also addressed some of his online-in-laws, who advised Ashabi to leave him.

Ashabi's gets floored online over heels

While on the boat, Portable's wife, Ashabi, smiled as she looked around and spread her arms wide, taking in the relaxed atmosphere. She wore a white two-piece outfit and threw on a pair of black heels.

However, fans have slammed the actress for wearing heels on a boat when she could have gone with some nice flats.

Watch video below:

Reactions trail Ashabi's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@fifeoflagos:

"High heels ninu boat? wetting do your steeze you this girl."

@Sexynat:

"I can swear with my life that portable knows about her missing account."

@hennives_beacon:

"Why she de cover belle."

@belloaminatoluwatoyin:

"Why we no see ashabi page again wetin xup ooooo since three days now I can’t see anything from ashabi ooooo."

@adunbarin_1011:

"Ashabi tiaaa tio Common."

@zeemahsbeautyempire:

"Gather here if you thought it was editing at first."

@officialkemiajoba:

"Iya ibeji were lamagbo."

@grateful6317:

"Somone is behind dis lady disabled ACC. Imagine 2 ACC o."

Portable Lambasts Ashabi Simple for Taking His Jobs

Singer Portable is not resting anytime soon as he criticizes his fourth wife, Ashabi Simple.

He made a video criticizing her for daring to climb on his social relevance to advertise for his fans.

His continued vituperations made fans wonder what Ashabi Simple saw in him, and they described him as her enemy.

Source: Legit.ng