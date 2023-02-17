A video clip of veteran Nollywood actress Mama Rainbow rolling on the floor while on a prayer pilgrimage to Jerusalem has sparked reactions online

The ace actor was seen in the trending clip praying for her country and wishing for things to back to normal before her return to the country

Mama Rainbow has always been famous for her pastoral capacity and as a Celestian; she noted in her video that the only reason she was in Jerusalem was to pray for Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actress Idowu Philips better known as Iya Rainbow, has sparked reactions online with a video clip she shared on her social media pages.

The ace script interpreter was sighted in the clips shared on her page offering prayers of peace, growth and development for Nigeria while on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

A video clip of veteran Nollywood star Mama Rainbow rolling on the floor praying for Nigeria goes viral. Photo credit: @mamarainbowofficial

Source: Instagram

Mama Rainbow was sighted in the viral post crawling and rolling on the floor as she prayed for the country. Philips's video is coming amidst the heated reactions from Nigerians as the 2023 elections draw closer.

The veteran also revealed that she was in Jerusalem basically to pray for Nigeria, considering the current frosty situation the polity was stirring towards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video of Iya Rainbow praying for Nigeria during her pilgrimage to Jerusalem:

See how Nigerians reacted to Iya Rainbows video in Jerusalem praying for Nigerian

@ibmsig:

"Amen in Jesus name."

@prince_ifamunrewa:

"Prayer ya being prayin since 1945 . We need to pray to ogun lakaye this time he fastly answer prayer than strange jesus . Na everyday una dey go church,mountain pray for nigeria na stil be same."

@sent_one_media:

"I'm sorry but how will God in Jerusalem answer for Nigeria. Nigeria will have to solve her problem just as Jerusalem did."

@realyinkaquadri:

"Amin loruko Jesu."

@classic_alaga_1:

"Amin loruko Jesu."

@femi_obagoal_obaman:

" ........ Jerusalem have 24/7 electricity ...... Nigeria no electricity... prayer without step is mumu.... nothing is working here in Nigeria, but government spend so much money on pilgrimage."

@adebayojay_:

"Mama we don’t need prayer anymore nah common sense will need, God has already gave us everything."

@0_kcopc1:

"Can anyone here tell me where in for Christians should be going Jerusalem to pray.. stop playing I come in peace."

Actress Mama Rainbow shares how one of her sons told her to join witchcraft, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls how veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Phillips, also known as Mama Rainbow, caused a big buzz on social media after she revealed during an interview how she almost got initiated into witchcraft.

In the interview with Daily Trust, the movie star and prophetess made it known that things were not always rosy for her.

According to her, she was broke in the early days of her career after her husband died a few years after their marriage, and she had to fend for the kids by herself.

Source: Legit.ng