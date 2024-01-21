Reno Omokri recently put up a video of his young daughter with British Nigerian actor Wale Ojo

In a clip, Wale Ojo, who was seen carrying Reno Omokri's daughter, revealed she mistook him for her dad

The video has since stirred funny comments from netizens, as many claimed Reno and Wale not only look alike but speak the same way

Former presidential spokesperson and author Reno Omokri has shared videos of him with British Nigerian actor Wale Ojo.

In one of the clips, Wale Ojo, a lead cast in the trending movie Breath of Life, was seen with Omokri's daughter, who held to him like he was her dad.

Reno Omokri's daughter meets actor Wale Ojo. Credit: @renoomokri @realwaleojo

Source: Instagram

The actor explained that the young girl ran to him while mistaking him for her dad.

"She couldn't tell us apart," Wale was heard saying in the video while Omokri was heard laughing in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In a caption of the video, which he shared on his social media timeline, Omokri wrote:

"My Daughter Ran To Wale Ojo Shouting 'Daddy, Daddy, Daddy', She Could Not Tell The Difference Between Us."

Watch the video of Wale Ojo with Reno Omokri's daughter below:

Below is another video of Reno Omokri and Wale Ojo

People comment on Wale Ojo and Reno Omokri's resemblance

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments, see them below:

ayo_d_gr8:

"Una look alike come still sound alike abeg stop confusing the beautiful baby."

ademi_003s:

"The part people don’t pay more attention to is that of same intonation, just wow."

sikyaliyu:

"Interesting. I’m just seeing this before I made my previous comment that you two look like brothers. God is great. Pls research your genealogy ooh."

doorsarenalagos:

"Is there something you don't want to tell us, sir? This resemblance is too much o."

estherezirim:

"This man is a great actor."

flaymzephotos:

"The white bear bear looks alike."

Reno Omokri kicks as kidnappers increase ransom

Reno Omokri, in a previous report via Legit.ng, said paying ransom to bandits means "they are remarkably better funded than the Nigerian Army".

Omokri urged Nigerian authorities to prioritise funding the military properly to tackle the scourge of kidnap-for-ransom.

This was after kidnappers killed residents of the federal capital territory (FCT) and raised the ransom being demanded from N100 million to N700 million.

Source: Legit.ng