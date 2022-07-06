Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has joined other actors in the industry to celebrate and remember the life and time of Nollywood legend Prince Muyeeden Agboola, also known as Alade Aromire

Kosoko noted that the late actor’s legacy is what several theatre and motion picture practitioners enjoy today

He also said Aromire’s contribution to the development of Nigeria's film industry could never be forgotten

This year makes it 14 years since famous Yoruba actor, Muyideen Agboola otherwise known as Alade Aromire, left this world.

Several actors and actresses have, however, taken to social media to celebrate and remember the life and time of the movie legend.

Amongst those who celebrated the late actor was Nollywood veteran Jide Kosoko, who said Alade Aromore’s legacy is what several practitioners in the industry today are enjoying.

Late actor Muyeeden Agboola and Prince Jide Kosoko. Credit: @dgvstyles @princejidekosoko

He also noted that Aromire’s contribution to the film industry in Nigeria could never be forgotten.

"Muyideen Alade Omo Aromire, continue to rest in peace. Your contribution to the Nigeria Film industry can never be forgotten. The fact that several practitioners are enjoying your legacy today is enough prayer for u to continue resting in peace,” he wrote.

The man Muyeeden Agboola, also known as ‘Mr Movie’, was said to have pioneered the production of the first Yoruba home video and also transformed the face of the Yoruba movie industry. Agboola died in 2008 at age 45.

