Media personality VJ Adams recently shared a loved-up video of actress Bimbo Ademoye and her colleague Timini Egbuson dressed up as a couple

VJ Adams, who is in a relationship with Bimbo, also penned a congratulatory message to Bimbo and Timini, adding that he was short of words

The media personality's post, has, however, stirred hilarious reactions from celebrities and fans

Popular media personality VJ Adams recently shared a cute video of Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson at the premiere of their new movie titled Big Love.

Bimbo and Timini, who attended the event like a newly wedded couple, stirred reactions with their chemistry.

VJ Adams congratulate Timini and Bimbo Ademoye. Credit: @iamvjadams

Source: Instagram

VJ Adams, who revealed he was short of words, affirmed his belief in true love.

Not stopping there, VJ Adams penned a congratulatory message to Bimbo and Timini, while praying to God to bless their new home.

In his words:

“Oh wow love truly exists, love is such a beautiful thing. Wow wow I’m short of words… congratulations Bimbo and Timini. God bless your new home.”

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react as VJ Adams congratulates Timini and Bimbo Ademoye

Legit.ng captured some of the funny reactions that trailed VJ Adams' video, see them below:

teejoy_tastytreats:

"Are you sure you didn't post this with water running from your eyes Adams? Take mic and tell me say na your church mind you use take type this post ."

officialhallyberry:

"The wish didn't reach your stomach sirin Iya baraka's voice."

iam_hera9:

"I don laugh tire don’t be jealous our INLAW men & jealousy 5&6."

dadaboyehiz:

"Sha no shoot person ."

arewajune:

"Why does sound like you are jealous?"

larry__copeland:

"Egbon kamo…. Shey u no go enroll for acting bayiii I feel ur pain ."

pealottin:

"Water full your eyes, but you will be alright @iamvjadams ."

VJ Adams plans a romantic birthday celebration for Bimbo Ademoye

VJ Adams confirmed rumours about his relationship with Bimbo Ademoye, Legit.ng reported.

As friends and colleagues took to social media to celebrate the actress’ birthday, Adams dropped a beautiful video that topped previous felicitations from other people.

Apparently, the lover boy turned a room into a beautiful romantic scene complete with rose petals and candles.

Source: Legit.ng