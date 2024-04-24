Ruggedman has marked the death anniversary of the late singer DaGrin who died in April 2008 in a car accident

The rapper said that DaGrin was playing with the camera while they were recording his song 'Emini' in Ikeja

Ruggedman revealed that his death touched him as he cried while driving back home and was praying it wasn't true

Nigerian rapper Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, better known as Ruggedman, has remembered his dear friend and colleague, Oladapo Olaonipekun, aka, DaGrin who died in 2008.

Legit.ng had reported that DaGrin had passed on after a ghastly motor accident at the kick of his career. Though he was rushed to the hospital he didn't make it out alive.

In a video that the rapper posted, Ruggedman said that DaGrin's death touched him. He added that they were in Ikeja recording a song, 'Emini' while DaGrin was fooling around with the camera when he was filmed.

Ruggedman remembers late DaGrin. Photo credit @ruggedman/@dagrinnaija

Source: Instagram

Ruggedman shares his feelings

In the caption of his post, the rapper, who quit music for skit making explained that he was driving and crying after he heard the sad news of DaGrin's demise.

He didn't want to believe it as he prayed that it would turn out not to be true.

Ruggedman advises fans

While concluding his short but emotional message about the late singer, he noted that people needed to live good lives and take care of themselves.

Rapper Ruggedman prayed that the soul of the departed will continue to rest in peace.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video posted by Ruggedman. Here are some of the comments below:

@ovatimeeee:

"I don watch the video like ten times… keep Rest Barrack O Grin."

@jizkido_:

"O grin.'

@djpherow:

"Rest on."

@dj_runshow:

"Legendary."

@officialkash11:

"I remember teaching him about camera and lighting to get the best pictures and videos before we start recording."

@official_titiajayi:

"It’s well."

@kingyakky:

"No be lie #Dagrin told me about you bro he told me how much u a big bro and how bad the industry is but he loves u so much that u care . On the day we were shooting pon pon too … He told me yakky na one hit u need ooo to join them . He said sweet things about u , even when @sosa_do_all dey ask who be this #dagrin say na ma guy , I just shop tuwo finish for dat location before we go club for #ritalori Abi Wetin dem call that place . Omo after my papa death this one hit me mad."

@dennybow:

"Rugged man coming through.'

@teeblaq_afrorobo:

"Ruggedy baba."

@ibecopycat:

"This touch so much."

