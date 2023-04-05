Nollywood actress Doris Simeon has left her fans and followers feeling emotional with a birthday post dedicated to her son

Simeon shared a video mashup showing pictures that captured the young man’s transformation from when he was born 15 years ago

The doting mum wished her son a happy birthday celebration, and many joined her in wishing him well in the comment section

It is indeed a moment of joy and happiness for Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, who has gotten to witness the 15th birthday celebration of her son, David.

The doting mum didn’t mince her words in a heartwarming post dedicated to the celebrant on her Instagram page.

Nollywood's Doris Simeon celebrates son as he clocks 15. Photo: @doris_simeon

Source: Instagram

Simeon's post on Instagram read in part:

“My guy my boy my prince my love my son my beans and rice menh my guy is 15 today Omo #davidademinokan chai!!! I don’t even know what to write but baby u know mummy got ur back for life."

The actress also shared a video mashup of childhood photos that captured her son’s transformation from when he was born till he turned 15 on her Instagram page.

Check out her lovely post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Doris Simeon’s son

taiwooduala said:

"Happy 15th birthday to my boy David… you getting all grown up.. @taiwooduala boss @oduataj Celebrate you today and says More wisdom."

ddfilmworks said:

"Mama, Bobo don almost tall pass you o...Happy Birthday David."

iamtemmilicious said:

"Why am I crying self. This woman @doris_simeon_ u are my own gee for life. For not even re marrying. Huh."

omoyenioremadeanimashaun said:

"@doris_simeon_ 15 years just like yesterday. The Lord will continually bless him. He will always be a source of joy to you. I am happy for you. Now bring my ata back oo."

lilianchukwu12 said:

"Woke up to the most beautiful video on the internet, crying and laughing same time. God bless you @doris_simeon_ and happy, fruitful birthday to ur son."

