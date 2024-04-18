DJ Switch has reacted to reports of her arrest by the Nigerian Police in Lagos state

The disc jockey was reported to have been arrested and charged to court for assaulting a police officer

Following the viral claims, the DJ took to social media platform X to clear the air

Popular DJ Obianuju Catherine Udeh, aka DJ Switch, has reacted to the trending report of her arrest by the police in Lagos.

The report, which recently emerged online, claimed the DJ who became popular during the ENDSARS campaign in 2020 had been taken to the magistrate court in Eti Osa.

Linda Ikeji Blog claimed Switch was arraigned for obstructing police officers while on duty and assaulting officers.

Reactions trailed DJ Switch's rumoured arrest

The rumours left many of the disc jockey's fans worried, as they took to social media to express concerns.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

its_bullie:

"Village people just scored an unexpected goal. Learn how to control your anger."

sarah_oyinadeart:

"She went to report herself such a shame she should have known better to stay on the low . Especially with what happened during the end Sars."

ana_ish23:

"Nothing should happen to Switch sha."

chichi.the.ankara.chic:

"Obianuju, WT are you looking for in the police station bikonu? You know dam well these guys have been setting trap for you? Why did you go there????? You literally walked into the Lion’s den!!!!! Why???"

femiskills:

"Person wey dem wan roast dey use palm oil as body cream."

theoseedfittings:

"Who send you come naija."

DJ Switch breaks silence

Taking to X handle, the disc jockey denied the reports as false, adding that she doesn't condone nor support violence against the police.

She also revealed she would be taking legal action against those behind the rumours.

See her post on X below:

DJ Switch says she was never in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Switch took to social media to speak about her rumour asylum in Canada following her role in the #EndSARS movement in October of 2020.

Switch addressed the rumours that she had sought asylum in Canada after her coverage of the Lekki shooting went viral.

Legit.ng also reported that there was a petition asking Canada to deny Switch asylum.

Source: Legit.ng